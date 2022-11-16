Deely Closing In On Half Century Mark For Unbeaten Blackrock

Blackrock College’s Méabh Deely is on the cusp of becoming the fourth player to score 50 points or more in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division this season .

The versatile Deely, who made her Ireland debut on the summer tour to Japan, is aiding Blackrock’s title challenge as their leading points scorer with 44 points, topped up by last week’s match-winning try against Railway Union.

Her international team-mate Dannah O’Brien took her division-leading haul to 70 points as Old Belvedere finished off their regular season run with a hard-earned 17-8 win over an ever-improving Wicklow.

Heading into the final round of fixtures before the play-offs, there has been some movement in the try-scoring stakes with Railway Union duo Lindsay Peat and Aoife Doyle both now on seven tries for the season.

Blackrock flyer Anna Doyle is close behind on six, while UL Bohemians’ climb to fourth place has seen impressive youngster Clara Barrett and lynchpin flanker Clodagh O’Halloran score four tries each.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 8:

POINTS –

70 – Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere)

54 – Nicole Fowley (Galwegians)

50 – Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union)

44 – Méabh Deely (Blackrock College)

35 – Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

31 – Beth Roberts (Wicklow)

30 – Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Carmen Rodera (Railway Union)

26 – Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College)

25 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

23 – Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union)

21 – Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians)

20 – Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemians)

17 – Aimee Clarke (Railway Union)

16 – Nikki Caughey (Railway Union)

15 – Claire Bennett (UL Bohemians), Enya Breen (Blackrock College), Mairéad Coyne (Galwegians), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Janita Kareta (Suttonians), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Niamh O’Grady (Galwegians), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

14 – Christine Coffey (Railway Union), Órfhlaith Murray (Suttonians)

13 – Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

10 – Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Annie Buntine (Suttonians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Eilis Cahill (UL Bohemians), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Laura Carty (Old Belvedere), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College), Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere), Jocelyn Jones (Wicklow), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Minonna Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Connell (Galwegians), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere), Suzanne Tyrrell (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

9 – Denise Redmond (Ballincollig)

8 – Catherine Martin (Suttonians)

7 – Dolores Hughes (Cooke)

5 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemians), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Geena Behan (UL Bohemians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Claire Byrne (Railway Union), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Ines Delgado (Galwegians), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemians), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Mairead Holohan (Blackrock Colege), Emma Hooban (Blackrock College), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Erin King (Old Belvedere), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Anna McGann (Railway Union), Helen McGhee (Cooke), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke), Emily McKeown (Suttonians), Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Niamh Ni Dhroma (Wicklow), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Roisin O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union), Meagan Parkinson (Wicklow), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Aine Rutley (Old Belvedere), Ursula Sammon (Galwegians), Tiare Siguenza (Ballincollig), Megan Simpson (Cooke), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Lea Turner (Galwegians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Mollie Walsh (Galwegians), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)

4 – Amanda Morton (Cooke), Abby Moyles (Blackrock College)

2 – Alison Kelly (Ballincollig), Emma Keane (Galwegians)

TRIES –

10 – Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union)

7 – Aoife Doyle (Railway Union), Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College), Lindsay Peat (Railway Union)

6 – Anna Doyle (Blackrock College), Carmen Rodera (Railway Union)

5 – Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union), Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians), Deirdre Roberts (Railway Union)

4 – Clara Barrett (UL Bohemians), Méabh Deely (Blackrock College), Clare Gorman (Old Belvedere), Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere), Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemians)

3 – Claire Bennett (UL Bohemians), Aimee Clarke (Railway Union), Mairéad Coyne (Galwegians), Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere), Ella Durkan (Blackrock College), Janita Kareta (Suttonians), Maeve Liston (Blackrock College), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemians), Elise O’Byrne-White (Old Belvedere), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), Niamh O’Grady (Galwegians), Ava Ryder (Railway Union), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union), Emma Tilly (Old Belvedere)

2 – Natasja Behan (Blackrock College), Annie Buntine (Suttonians), Megan Burns (Blackrock College), Eilis Cahill (UL Bohemians), Lisa Callan (Railway Union), Dearbhla Canty (Galwegians), Laura Carty (Old Belvedere), Ali Coleman (Blackrock College), Jemma Farrell (Old Belvedere), Nicole Fowley (Galwegians), Sarah Gleeson (Wicklow), Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere), Jocelyn Jones (Wicklow), Heather Kennedy (Ballincollig), Caoimhe Molloy (Wicklow), Lisa Mullen (Blackrock College), Minonna Nunstedt (Old Belvedere), Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere), Sarah O’Connell (Galwegians), Ciara O’Dwyer (UL Bohemians), Ella Roberts (Wicklow), Stacey Sloan (Cooke), Leah Tarpey (Railway Union), Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere), Suzanne Tyrrell (Wicklow), Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere)

1 – Rachel Allen (UL Bohemians), Lauren Barry (Wicklow), Geena Behan (UL Bohemians), Claire Boles (Railway Union), Molly Boyne (Railway Union), Keelin Brady (Railway Union), Enya Breen (Blackrock College), Claire Byrne (Railway Union), Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College), Ellen Connolly (Galwegians), Gillian Coombes (Ballincollig), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians), Ines Delgado (Galwegians), Orla Dixon (Galwegians), Linda Dempsey (Wicklow), Aine Donnelly (Old Belvedere), Ava Fannin (Blackrock College), Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere), Molly Fitzgerald (Suttonians), Kate Flannery (UL Bohemians), Sarah Garrett (UL Bohemians), Emily Gavin (Galwegians), Sophie Gibney (Suttonians), Mary Healy (Suttonians), Katie Heffernan (Railway Union), Mairead Holohan (Blackrock College), Eve Higgins (Railway Union), Emma Hooban (Blackrock College), Dolores Hughes (Cooke), Emma Jordan (Suttonians), Lena Kibler (Suttonians), Erin King (Old Belvedere), Catherine Martin (Suttonians), Erin McConnell (Wicklow), Aoife McDermott (Railway Union), Anna McGann (Railway Union), Helen McGhee (Cooke), Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke), Emily McKeown (Suttonians), Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians), Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere), Éadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere), Niamh Ni Dhroma (Wicklow), Meabh O’Brien (Suttonians), Sinead O’Brien (Galwegians), Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College), Sarah O’Donovan (Ballincollig), Michelle O’Driscoll (Ballincollig), Roisin O’Driscoll (Suttonians), Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemians), Naoise O’Reilly (Wicklow), Saoirse O’Reilly (Wicklow), Roisin Ormond (Ballincollig), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union), Meagan Parkinson (Wicklow), Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemians), Denise Redmond (Ballincollig), Lesley Ring (Old Belvedere), Aine Rutley (Old Belvedere), Ursula Sammon (Galwegians), Tiare Siguenza (Ballincollig), Megan Simpson (Cooke), Roisin Stone (Wicklow), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians), Grainne Tummon (Suttonians), Lea Turner (Galwegians), Ilse van Staden (Cooke), Mollie Walsh (Galwegians), Muirne Wall (UL Bohemians)