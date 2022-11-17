Aviva Ireland And Peter O’Mahony Launch Festive Charity Initiative With FoodCloud

Aviva Ireland, a proud sponsor of Irish Rugby, Irish Soccer and Aviva Stadium, alongside ambassador and Irish Rugby player Peter O’Mahony , have teamed up with charity partner, FoodCloud, to launch its charity initiative for this festive season. For every Aviva home insurance policy sold until the end of December, Aviva Ireland will donate €10 to FoodCloud to help the charity meet its mission to ‘transform surplus food into opportunities to make the world a kinder place’.

Established in 2013, FoodCloud is a social enterprise with a vision of ‘a world where no-good food goes to waste’. They work with charitable organisations throughout Ireland to provide food to those who need it most, and Aviva Ireland has stepped in to support the charity’s good work in the lead up to Christmas.

Iseult Ward, CEO of FoodCloud commented on the partnership: “We’re proud to have Aviva partner with us to help provide food to communities, particularly at this time of year. FoodCloud’s vision is for a world where no good food goes to waste, and through our two solutions we redistribute good surplus food from the food industry to our network of charity and community partners who provide food to people that need it, while also reducing the enormous environmental impact food waste has on our planet.”

Peter O’Mahony was on hand to help launch the campaign ahead of Ireland’s final game as he was announced as Aviva Ireland’s new rugby ambassador. Speaking at the launch, O’Mahony commented:

“I’m delighted to be announced as an ambassador for Aviva. Not only is the company synonymous with supporting Irish Rugby, but the work it is doing with FoodCloud to help the charity is massively important work, particularly in the lead-up to Christmas.”

Speaking on the announcement, Brian O’Neill, Head of Communications, Sponsorship, Sustainability at Aviva Ireland, said: “On behalf of Aviva Ireland, I’m pleased to announce our partnership with FoodCloud to help deliver meals to those who need them most during this festive season. The work carried out by FoodCloud is absolutely vital and we are proud to support the charity in its efforts. We’re also delighted to announce Peter O’Mahony as Aviva Ireland’s ambassador to help spread awareness of our donation drive, with the aim of reaching charities across the country.”

For more info, visit aviva.ie/foodcloud.