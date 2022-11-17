Sports Energy Support Scheme Open To Rugby Clubs

Rugby Clubs are being urged to avail of new funding in response to the rising energy costs crisis.

Sport Ireland have made €35 million of funding available through their Sports Energy Support Scheme. Access for rugby clubs is to be administered through the IRFU & Provinces and the Honorary Secretary of each club has been emailed with full details and an application form.

“The IRFU recognises the importance of clubs not just within our communities but also to the overall success of the provincial and international teams,” IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee told Honorary Secretaries.

“The Sports Energy Support Scheme is to assist clubs who submit applications for support, with the financial hardship in 2022 arising from the rising energy costs.”

Sport Ireland have advised that the IRFU and provinces will be able to begin the disbursement of this funding to clubs who submit successful applications from January 2023 onwards.

Clubs will need to complete their initial application form and issue to the contacts below by Monday 21st November 2022.

CONNACHT: Zoë Langsdale zoe.langsdale@connachtrugby.ie, 087 282 1978 LEINSTER: Carol Maybury carol.maybury@leinsterrugby.ie 086 8115903 MUNSTER: Bernadette Linnane bernadettelinnane@munsterrugby.ie 086 1248267 ULSTER: Ulster Clubs should email clubsupport@ulsterrugby.com with the subject title ‘Club Energy Support Scheme’. A member of Ulster Rugby will then contact you. Please note, this scheme is ONLY eligible to clubs in Republic of Ireland

Commenting on the opening of the application process, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD, said:

“These funds will help keep playing pitches alight, indoor facilities heated and reduce rising energy costs during the winter months ahead. Sports clubs and National Governing bodies form the backbone of many communities across Ireland and this Government is steadfast in our support for these organisations. For this reason, we are rolling out the Energy Support Scheme which we are confident will be of enormous help to those who access it.”