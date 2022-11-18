Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series Fixtures Confirmed

Fixtures have been confirmed for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series 2022/23.

The Cup Series is a one-off modification to the traditional Cup format due to World Rugby’s unified 15s calendar coming on stream in 2023. Nine Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division teams will participate in a round-robin format between January and April 2023.

The Cup, Plate and Shield trophies will be awarded via finals based on the final round-robin rankings. The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Final will be played by the teams finishing 1st and 2nd in the table. 3rd and 4th will contest the Plate Final and 5th and 6th will play the shield final.

It is expected that these games will all take place at the same neutral venue on Sunday April 23rd.

Junior teams will be accommodated via a stand-alone competition with full details to be announced.

Fixtures are as follows:

Saturday 28th January 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 1:

Cooke v Ballincollig; Galwegians v UL Bohemian; Old Belvedere v Bye; Railway Union v Wicklow; Suttonians v Blackrock College.

Saturday 4th February 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 2:

Ballincollig v Suttonians; Blackrock College v Railway Union; Galwegians v Bye; UL Bohemian v Cooke; Wicklow v Old Belvedere.

Sunday 12th February 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 3: Ballincollig v Blackrock College; Cooke v Bye; Galwegians v Wicklow; Old Belvedere v Railway Union; Suttonians v UL Bohemian.

Saturday 25th February 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 4:

Blackrock College v Old Belvedere; Suttonians v Bye; Railway Union v Galwegians; UL Bohemian v Ballincollig; Wicklow v Cooke.

Saturday 4th March 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 5:

Ballincollig v Bye; Blackrock College v UL Bohemian; Cooke v Railway Union; Galwegians v Old Belvedere; Suttonians v Wicklow

Saturday 11th March 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 6:

Galwegians v Blackrock College; UL Bohemian v Bye; Old Belvedere v Cooke; Railway Union v Suttonians; Wicklow v Ballincollig.

Sunday 26th March 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 7:

Ballincollig v Railway Union; Blackrock College v Bye; Cooke v Galwegians; Suttonians v Old Belvedere; UL Bohemian v Wicklow

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 8:

Cooke v Blackrock College; Galwegians v Suttonians; Old Belvedere v Ballincollig; Railway Union v UL Bohemian; Wicklow v Bye

Saturday 8th April 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series, Round 9:

Ballincollig v Galwegians; Blackrock College v Wicklow; Railway Union v Bye; Suttonians v Cooke; UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere

Sunday 23rd April 2023

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Final (Round-Robin 1st v 2nd)

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Plate Final (Round-Robin 3rd v 4th)

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Shield Final (Round-Robin 5th v 6th)

The default kick-off is 5pm. Fixtures as listed are subject to change by agreement between clubs.

Click Here To View The Rules And Regulations For Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Competitions 2022/23