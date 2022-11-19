Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup: Quarter-Final Results Round-Up
Reigning champions Clogher Valley, Munster double winners Newcastle West and first semi-finalists Enniskillen and Monkstown have won through to the draw for the last-four of the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP – QUARTER-FINALS:
Saturday, November 19 –
BALLYCLARE 24 NEWCASTLE WEST 26, the Cloughan
Scorers: Ballyclare: Tries: Owen Kirk, Matthew McDowell, Joel McBride; Cons: Mark Jackson 3; Pen: Mark Jackson
Newcastle West: Tries: Seán Ivess, Eoin O’Halloran 2; Con: Shane Airey; Pens: Shane Airey 3
HT: Ballyclare 14 Newcastle West 6
BALLYCLARE: Mark Jackson; Owen Kirk, Joel McBride (capt), Scott Martin, Matthew Fitzgerald; Matthew McDowell, James Creighton; Ricky Lutton, Matthew Coulter, Owen Warren, Josh Young, Grant Bartley, Luke McIlwrath, Jack Milton, Jack Gamble.
Replacements: James Wilson, Josh Taylor, Matthew McCullough, Ryan McIlwaine, Peter Gillespie.
NEWCASTLE WEST: Seán Ivess; Daniel Normoyle, Sean Murphy, Cian Tierney, Darragh Fox; Shane Airey, Rob Guerin; Alan O’Riordan, Eoin O’Halloran, TJ Relihan, Jason Woulfe, Ger Griffin (capt), Keelan Headd, James Corbett, Cormac Nash.
Replacements: Evan Donovan, Shane Breen, Cian Clohessy, Sean Herlihy, Sean Neville.
KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 20 ENNISKILLEN 25, Morrissey Park
Scorers: Kilfeacle & District: Tries: Diarmuid O’Donnell, Gavin Heuston; Cons: Luke Heuston 2; Pens: Luke Heuston 2
Enniskillen: Tries: Gavin Warrington, Niall Keenan 2; Cons: Eddie Keys 2; Pens: Eddie Keys 2
HT: Kilfeacle & District 13 Enniskillen 12
KILFEACLE & DISTRICT: Kevin Doyle; Killian Noonan, Keelan O’Connor, Darren Lowry, John Bourke; Luke Heuston, Gavin Heuston; Simon Barry, James Ryan, Diarmuid O’Donnell, Bryan McLaughlin, Brian Barlow, Conor O’Sullivan, Ben White, Kevin Kinane.
Replacements: Brian Barron, Brendan Barron, Rares Stoica, Darren Ryan, Keith Bourke.
ENNISKILLEN: Sean Balfour; Jordan Hylton, James Balfoure, Daire Hill, Mark O’Shea; Eddie Keys, Matthew Dane; Gavin Warrington, Niall Keenan, Matthew Graham Neil Rutledge, David Buchanan, James Carleton (capt), Jack Rutledge, Michael Rooney.
Replacements: Andrew Breen, Peter Read, Oisin Timoney, Andrew Johnston Martin, Nick Finlay.
MONKSTOWN 61 THOMOND 7, Park Avenue
Scorers: Monkstown: Tries: Joe Fryers 2, Fraser Wright, Jack Gilheany, Steve McVeigh, Jimmy Lappin, James Doyle 2, Toby Boyd; Cons: Fraser Wright 8
Thomond: Try: Conor Lipper; Con: Eoghain Sherlock
HT: Monkstown 21 Thomond 7
MONKSTOWN: Barry McFaul; Jimmy Lappin, Jack Gilheany, Joe Fryers, Paul Harte; Fraser Wright, Tristan Brady (capt); Kieran Stokes, James Brennan, Cian Carroll, Joe Bulmer, Lorcan Walshe, Ruadhán McDonnell, Tony McGinness, John Dever.
Replacements: Sam Blair, Steve McVeigh, James Doyle, Toby Boyd, Bill Duggan.
THOMOND: Callum Walters; Berto Kelly, Dean O’Brien, Ryan Hogg, Conor Lipper; Eoghain Sherlock, Dominic Fitzpatrick; Jack O’Shea, Colin Slater, Eddie Fraher, Cian Gorey, Morgan Bateman, Jack Cosgrave, Shane Kelly, Ryain Ahern.
Replacements: Darren Radcliffe, Dean McGinn, Maksymilian Zerdel, Robert Duffy, Colin Haigney.
COOKE 19 CLOGHER VALLEY 22, Shaw’s Bridge
Scorers: Cooke: Tries: Ian Moxen, Kyle Mitchell, Jason Lyons; Cons: Andrew McMurray 2
Clogher Valley: Tries: Taine Haire 2, David Maxwell; Cons: David Maxwell 2; Pen: David Maxwell
HT: Cooke 12 Clogher Valley 10
COOKE: Andrew McMurray; Connor Phillips, James Brennan, Kyle Mitchell, George Robb; Andrew Hanna, Ryan Flavelle (capt); Ethan Sloan, Ben Pentland, Ian Moxen, Callum Foreman, Steven Foreman, Stuart Elwood, Oliver Faith, Jason Lyons.
Replacements: Jonny McClune, Jackson Milligan, Brian Mannus, Josh Harper, Philip Wood.
CLOGHER VALLEY: Taine Haire; Adam Boles, Corneel Michem, Paul Armstrong (capt), Ewan Haire; David Maxwell, Neil Trotter; Michael Treanor, Kyle Cobane, Richard Primrose, Eugene McKenna, Matthew Wilson, David Stinson, Aaron Dunwoody, Callum Smyton.
Replacements: Neil Henderson, Luke Allen, David Sharkey, Jason Bothwell, Michael Bothwell.