Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 9 Results Round-Up

The pairings for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division and Conference semi-finals have been confirmed following a hotly-contested final round of the regular season.

The race for the AIL title is down to four teams, with Saturday, December 3 seeing the semi-finals take place. Table toppers Blackrock College, who are on an eight-match winning streak, will host UL Bohemians at Stradbrook.

Niamh Briggs’ Bohs finished their campaign with a hard-fought home win over Galwegians, meaning they have won five of their last six games to time their run perfectly for that last semi-final spot.

Former leaders Old Belvedere are away to reigning champions Railway Union in the other semi-final on the same day. The winning teams will clash in the TG4-televised final at Energia Park on Friday, December 9 (kick-off 7.45pm).

The 5th to 8th place finishers still have silverware to fight for in the form of the Conference trophy, which had its inaugural champions crowned last February when Suttonians won 26-0 against Galwegians in Donnybrook.

Those two sides will meet again at the semi-final stage in a fortnight’s time, with Eoghan Maher’s ‘Wegians having home advantage.

Wicklow’s reward for a brilliant fifth place finish – they were bottom of the table this time last year, but enjoyed a recent four-match unbeaten run – is a home semi-final against eighth-placed Ballincollig.

The highest-placed team that comes through the semi-finals will host the Conference final on Saturday, December 10 (kick-off 5pm).

Meanwhile, during the second half of the season, the nine Women’s Division teams will participate in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Cup Series – a round-robin format, beginning in late January, which will lead to the Cup, Plate and Shield finals on Sunday, April 23.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 9:

Saturday, November 19 –

BALLINCOLLIG 15 COOKE 3, Tanner Park

Scorers: Ballincollig: Tries: Caolainn Healy, Heather Kennedy, Laurileigh Baker

Cooke: Pen: Amanda Morton

HT: Ballincollig 0 Cooke 3

BALLINCOLLIG: Heather Kennedy; Sinéad O’Reilly, Michelle O’Driscoll, Meaghan Kenny, Alison Kelly; Jayne Pennefather, Mona Fehily; Roisin Ormond, Clodagh Walsh (capt), Clare Coombes, Gillian Coombes, Denise Redmond, Eimear Perryman, Kira Fitzgerald, Tiare Siguenza.

Replacements: Annie Laffan, Orla Rea, Laurileigh Baker, Sarah O’Donovan, Caolainn Healy, Michelle Stafford, Ellen O’Keeffe.

COOKE: Teah Maguire; Tamzin Boyce, Christy Hill, Kelly McCormill, Megan Edwards; Amanda Morton, Hannah Downey; Ilse van Staden, Fiona McCaughan, Aishling O’Connell (capt), Gemma McCamley, Helen McGhee, Sadhbh McGrath, Chloe McMorran, Stacey Sloan.

Replacements: Katie McNeill, Georgia Boyce, Beth McCamley, Dolores Hughes, Lauren Pedlow.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 79 SUTTONIANS 0, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Tatum Bird, Michelle Claffey 3, Hannah O’Connor 3, Méabh Deely 2, Ciara Scanlan, Maeve Liston 2, Ella Durkan; Cons: Méabh Deely 7

Suttonians: –

HT: Blackrock College 40 Suttonians 0

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Natasja Behan; Maeve Liston, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Michelle Claffey (capt), Méabh Deely; Enya Breen, Tatum Bird; Aoife Moore, Beth Cregan, Laura Feely, Ali Coleman, Mairead Holohan, Mya Alcorn, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Hannah O’Connor.

Replacements: Ava Fannin, Shannon Heapes, Niamh Tester, Jackie Shiels, Ciara Scanlan, Ella Durkan, Lisa Mullen. SUTTONIANS: Sophie Gibney; Meabh O’Brien, Annie Buntine, Catherine Martin (capt), Jools Aungier; Órfhlaith Murray, Amber Redmond; Janita Kareta, Aoife Brennan, Grainne Tummon, Brenda Barr, Nicola Bolger, Casey White, Louise Catinot, Carrie O’Keeffe. Replacements: Julia O’Connor, Mary Healy, Ciara Spencer, Aisling Layde, Lena Kibler, Moya Kiernan, Clara Sexton. UL BOHEMIANS 13 GALWEGIANS 7, Annacotty

Scorers: UL Bohemians: Tries: Alana McIerney, Clara Barrett; Pen: Nicole Cronin

Galwegians: Try: Laoise McGonagle; Con: Nicole Fowley

HT: UL Bohemians 10 Galwegians 0 UL BOHEMIANS: Aoife Corey; Clara Barrett, Alana McInerney, Kate Flannery, Laura O’Mahony; Nicole Cronin (capt), Muirne Wall; Fiona Reidy, Kate Sheehan, Eilís Cahill, Claire Bennett, Eva McCormack, Sarah Garrett, Clodagh O’Halloran, Ciara Farrell. Replacements: Ciara O’Dwyer, Geena Behan, Nicola Sweeney, Lily Brady, Abbie Salter-Townshend, Brianna Heylmann. GALWEGIANS: Mairéad Coyne; Maelle Jouve, Orla Dixon, Ursula Sammon, Laoise McGonagle; Nicole Fowley (capt), Mary Healy; Kiara Irwin, Elizabeth McNicholas, Jessica Loftus, Grace Browne Moran, Dearbhla Canty, Emily Gavin, Nolwenn Dubois, Fiona Scally. Replacements: Ruby Lynch, Lea Turner, Orla Fenton, Kayla Waldron, Olivia Haverty, Sarah O’Connell. WICKLOW 5 RAILWAY UNION 22, Ashtown Lane

Scorers: Wicklow: Try: Linda Dempsey

Railway Union: Tries: Aoife Doyle, Ailsa Hughes, Megan Collis, Molly Scuffil-McCabe; Con: Nikki Caughey

HT: Wicklow 0 Railway Union 5 WICKLOW: Ella Roberts; Jocelyn Jones, Aoibhin Stone, Sarah Gleeson, Naoise O’Reilly; Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Linda Dempsey, Eimear Douglas, Lauren Barry (capt), Rachel Griffey, Caitlin Griffey, Nicola Schmidt, Jessica Schmidt, Caoimhe Molloy.