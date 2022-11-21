Christmas Crackers In The Offing In Junior Cup Semi-Finals

Enniskillen and Newcastle West will have home advantage in the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup semi-finals , following today’s draw for the last-four clashes on Saturday, December 17.

Enniskillen and Monkstown, both first-time semi-finalists, will meet at Mullaghmeen, with Stephen Welsh’s Skins returning home after winning on the road against both Bective Rangers (52-5) and Kilfeacle & District (25-20).

Four tries from hooker Niall Keenan have helped Enniskillen reach the semi-final stage, while Monkstown, who are currently second in Leinster Junior League Division 1A, have also been racking up some big scores.

Dave Mahon’s men put 31 points on Castlebar and then posted a 61-7 quarter-final win at home to Thomond. Out-half Fraser Wright touched down twice in the first round and tallied up 21 points against the Soda Cakes, including his third try of the competition.

Meanwhile, reigning Energia Junior Cup champions Clogher Valley face a semi-final trip to Newcastle West, the sides having met at this stage last season when Clogher ran out 47-9 winners at the Cran.

However, this time the Limerick men will be at home, buoyed by how they came from behind to beat last season’s runners-up, Ballyclare, on Saturday. Hooker Eoin O’Halloran helped himself to a brace of tries.

Stephen Bothwell’s Valley outfit are top of the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championship Division 1 with nine straight victories. They are chasing the club’s third All-Ireland Junior final appearance.

Out-half David Maxwell has stood out for the title holders, accumulating 30 points (three tries, six conversions and a penalty) so far from their triumphs over Creggs (33-8) and Cooke (22-19).

The final of this season’s Energia Junior Cup has been pencilled in for Saturday, January 28, with the venue to be confirmed.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, December 17

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

ENNISKILLEN v MONKSTOWN, Mullaghmeen

NEWCASTLE WEST v CLOGHER VALLEY, Cullinagh