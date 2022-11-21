IRFU Congratulates Ireland’s World Rugby Award Winners

There was individual success on the night for Leinster back-row forward Josh van der Flier who became only the third Irishman to be named the World Rugby Men’s XV Player of the Year after Keith Wood (in 2001) and Johnny Sexton (2018). The 29-year-old Wicklow man capped a fine individual year having received the European Player of the Year and Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year awards in 2022. In addition to lifting the Men’s 15s top prize, van der Flier also joined his team-mates Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Beirne and Tadhg Furlong on the World Rugby Men’s 15’s Dream Team of the Year.

Terry Kennedy, meanwhile, became the first Irish Men’s Sevens player to lift the World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year award after playing a leading role for Ireland across the Sevens Series this year. The 26-year-old Dubliner was the Men’s World Series top try-scorer with an incredible 50 tries as Ireland won a World Series silver in Toulouse last May and then claimed a memorable bronze medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town in September.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: “On behalf of the IRFU I would like to extend my congratulations to Josh van der Flier and Terry Kennedy on their World Rugby Men’s XV and Men’s Sevens Player of the Year Awards, respectively, which reflect the high esteem which the wider rugby community holds their efforts over the course of the year. Both Josh and Terry are deserving winners for their consistency of performance over the course of the last 12 months, and we are all incredibly proud of their efforts. I am also delighted that Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Johnny Sexton and Josh were selected in the Men’s 15s Dream Team after helping to guide Ireland to the number one team ranking.

“This recognition by World Rugby is due credit for the players themselves, their families, team-mates and the coaching, medical and support staff who all help to foster such positive environments for our players across the island.

“I also hope that each of our strong contingent of award nominees across the categories savour their recognition amongst such a talented and illustrious list of contenders from around the world. It has been a memorable year for Irish Rugby, and as we look back with pride, we also look forward continuing to drive all levels of our game forward with optimism in 2023.”

In all, Irish Rugby received a total of eight nominations across Men’s and Women’s 15s and Sevens, reflecting an impressive year for Irish Rugby. The nominees were in full: