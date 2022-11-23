Buccaneers And Terenure To Host Energia Bateman Cup Semi-Finals

This season could see new winners of the Energia Bateman Cup , with All-Ireland League pacesetters Terenure College and Buccaneers both in the running.

The historic All-Ireland Cup competition returns after Christmas as the four provincial Cup winners battle it out for the prestigious title, which has been dominated by Munster and Dublin clubs since it was reintroduced in 2010/11.

Over a century ago, the Bateman Cup was presented to the IRFU by Dr. Godfrey Bateman in memory of his sons Reginald and Arthur who were killed during the First World War. It was first played for in 1922.

This season’s Bateman Cup semi-final draw has thrown up two fascinating ties, with Buccaneers at home to Queen’s University on Saturday, January 7, in a repeat of the clubs’ Division 2A promotion play-off final from last season.

The second semi-final, taking place a week later, is an all-Division 1A affair as Young Munster’s league trip to Terenure College doubles up as a Bateman Cup clash.

The doubling up of the fixtures came following a request from both clubs. Should the game finish in a draw, the result will stand for the All-Ireland League result and extra-time will be played to determine who goes through to the Bateman Cup final.

Since Buccs’ dramatic 18-17 play-off win at Dub Lane, the Pirates have brought former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan on board and they are currently top of the Division 1B table with five wins out of six.

Coached by Derek Suffern, Queen’s are leading the charge for promotion again, sitting at the summit of the third tier after six rounds, and they will relish this renewal of rivalries with Buccs in Athlone.

Queen’s, who won the Bateman Cup in 1924, 1932 and 1937, are back in the competition after winning their first Ulster Senior Cup since 2013/14. Buccaneers beat Ballina back in March to to regain the Connacht Senior Cup crown.

Like Buccs, Terenure have never won the Bateman Cup before, whereas Young Munster were the 1928 winners and have contested two other finals, including last February’s decider in Cork which Lansdowne won in convincing fashion.

Sean Skehan’s Terenure side, who won an elusive Leinster Senior Cup for the club last season, have impressed with their consistent form this term as Division 1A leaders. They will visit Munsters in their final league match of 2022 on December 10.

The Cookies retained the Munster Senior Cup last season and brilliantly claimed the scalp of reigning Division 1A champions Clontarf last time out. Ahead of those two encounters with ‘Nure, Gearoid Prendergast’s men travel to Dublin University and Limerick rivals Shannon.

The Bateman Cup final has been scheduled for Saturday, February 4, with the venue to be confirmed.

ENERGIA BATEMAN CUP SEMI-FINALS:

Saturday, January 7

BUCCANEERS v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY, Dubarry Park, 2.30pm

Saturday, January 14

TERENURE COLLEGE v YOUNG MUNSTER, Lakelands Park, 2.30pm