Pitch Perfect IRFU High Performance Summit 2022 A Resounding Success

The first ever IRFU High Performance Summit took place at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday 23rd November bringing together over 130 members of the IRFU and province’s professional game and elite pathway staff to discuss the challenges and opportunities within the game and to learn from world class experts from other fields of expertise.

The day long conference coordinated by the IRFU High Performance Unit saw a host of IRFU and provincial staff present on topics ranging from Calf Robustness to Nutrition and Concussion to Load Monitoring and Injury. There were two guest keynote speakers in conductor and composer Eimear Noone and Druid Theatre Company executive director Feargal Hynes.

Noone, who became the first woman to conduct an orchestra at the Oscars in 2020, shared her insight on her world of high performance in a section entitled Vibe, Synchronisation, Flow – the Sound of High Performance. Hynes shared the history, mindset and values of the international renowned Druid Theatre company in a discussion entitled Irish Performance for the World – What Does it Take?

Other topics covered included the Women’s Elite Player Pathway, High Performance Coaching, Performance Nutrition, Psychology and a 360 view of dominating collisions featuring Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby and IRFU Head of Athletic Performance and Science Nick Winkelman.

The Summit concluded with an address from IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora entitled Our Collective Purpose reinforcing what has been achieved through the dedication of those working in Irish Rugby but also focusing on how the ecosystem must continue to innovate and adapt to maintain Irish Rugby’s competitiveness on the world stage.