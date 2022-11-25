Watch: The Story Of Ireland’s Autumn

During the most recent international window Ireland emerged from the 2022 Bank of Ireland Nations Series with victories over world champions South Africa (19-16), Fiji (35-17) and Australia (13-10).

34 players featured across the three games including five new caps – Jack Crowley, Jeremy Loughman, Joe McCarthy, Jimmy O’Brien and Cian Prendergast. Three different players held the role of run on captain – Johnny Sexton (SA), Tadhg Furlong (FIJI) and Peter O’Mahony (AUS).

Also during this period an Ireland A side captained by Craig Casey were beaten by an All Blacks XV at the RDS.

Go behind the scenes of Ireland’s campaign with exclusive footage as Andy Farrell‘s side rounded off a memorable 2022 season with three home wins at Aviva Stadium.