Cassidy And Campbell Pass Half-Century Mark In Division 1B

Old Wesley out-half Ian Cassidy and Malone’s Rory Campbell both scored 10 points last week to pass the half-century mark in this season’s Energia All-Ireland League .

St. Mary’s College marksman Mick O’Gara remains the one to catch, sitting top of Division 1B’s scoring charts with 77 points. The chasing pack is led by Cassidy (55 points), Campbell (52), and Buccaneers’ Michael Hanley (48).

City of Armagh full-back Kyle Faloon is another player who is scoring regularly. He notched a try and kicked three conversions in their win over Old Belvedere, and is averaging 9.75 points per game, across the last four rounds.

The main movers in the try-scoring stakes were UCC winger Sean Condon, City of Armagh hooker James McCormack, and Old Belvedere’s Kiwi back rower Kale Thatcher, who each picked up their fifth try of the campaign.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 7:

POINTS –

77 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

55 – Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley)

52 – Rory Campbell (Malone)

48 – Michael Hanley (Buccaneers)

45 – Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh)

44 – Daniel Squires (UCC)

41 – James Humphreys (Banbridge)

35 – Andrew Osborne (Naas)

32 – Bryan Croke (Naas)

29 – Cian Bohane (Highfield)

27 – Harry West (Buccaneers)

25 – Sean Condon (UCC), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere)

24 – Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Mick O’Kennedy (Old Belvedere)

21 – Craig Ronaldson (Naas)

20 – Oscar Cawley (Naas), Donal Conroy (Naas), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College)

19 – James Taylor (Highfield)

15 – Ben Carson (Banbridge), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dan Kerr (Malone), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), David Poff (Old Wesley), Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

14 – Peter Caves (Malone)

11 – Stephen Mannion (Buccaneers), Eoin Monahan (Old Wesley)

10 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Peter Cromie (Banbridge), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Shane Delahunt (Buccaneers), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Conor Field (Banbridge), Ben Gibson (Malone), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Shane Layden (Buccaneers), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Harry MacDonald (St. Mary’s College), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), David McMaster (Malone), Johnny Murphy (UCC), Saul O’Carroll (Buccaneers), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Ryan O’Neill (City of Armagh), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Nathan Randles (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere)

9 – Shane Buckley (Highfield)

8 – Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere)

5 – Neill Alcorn (Malone), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Louis Bruce (UCC), Scott Buckley (UCC), Eoin Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ryan Casey (Naas), Dave Cave (Malone), Mike Cogan (UCC), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Josh Cromie (Banbridge), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Stuart Dodington (Malone), Conor Doyle (Naas), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College), Ronan Foley (St. Mary’s College), James French (Highfield), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Sam Green (Malone), Ben Halliday (Malone), Richie Halpin (St. Mary’s College), Fionn Higgins (Naas), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Frankie Hopkins (Buccaneers), Jack Hughes (City of Armagh), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Neil Kilpatrick (Banbridge), Steveni Lombard (Buccaneers), Max Lyttle (Banbridge), Mark McGlynn (Malone), Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere), Gareth Milasinovich (Malone), Declan Moore (Malone), Andrew Morrison (Banbridge), Robert Murphy (Highfield), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Darragh O’Callaghan (Old Belvedere), John O’Callaghan (Highfield), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), James O’Donovan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Hare (Old Wesley), Joe O’Leary (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Jack Reidy Walsh (St. Mary’s College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Aaron Sexton (Malone), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Ross Taylor (City of Armagh), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)

2 – Harry Bird (Banbridge)

TRIES –

7 – Andrew Osborne (Naas)

5 – Cian Bohane (Highfield), Sean Condon (UCC), Hugo Conway (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hickey (St. Mary’s College), James McCormick (City of Armagh), Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere)

4 – Oscar Cawley (Naas), Donal Conroy (Naas), Steven Kilgallen (St. Mary’s College)

3 – Ben Carson (Banbridge), Richard Cassidy (Highfield), Dan Kerr (Malone), Alex Molloy (Old Wesley), Shea O’Brien (City of Armagh), Josh O’Connor (Buccaneers), David Poff (Old Wesley), Charlie Sheridan (Naas), Robin Sinton (Banbridge), Joe White (Old Belvedere)

2 – Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere), Peter Caves (Malone), Killian Coghlan (UCC), Travis Coomey (Highfield), Peter Cromie (Banbridge), Miah Cronin (Highfield), Shane Delahunt (Buccaneers), Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere), Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Conor Field (Banbridge), Ben Gibson (Malone), Shane Jennings (Buccaneers), Shane Layden (Buccaneers), Harry MacDonald (St. Mary’s College), Jamie McAleese (Old Belvedere), Oisin McCormack (Buccaneers), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), David McMaster (Malone), Johnny Murphy (UCC), Saul O’Carroll (Buccaneers), Andrew O’Mahony (UCC), Ryan O’Neill (City of Armagh), Reuben Pim (Old Wesley), Nathan Randles (Old Wesley), Will Reilly (Buccaneers), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Harry West (Buccaneers)

1 – Neill Alcorn (Malone), Frank Bradshaw-Ryan (City of Armagh), Darren Browne (Buccaneers), Louis Bruce (UCC), Scott Buckley (UCC), Rory Campbell (Malone), Eoin Carey (St. Mary’s College), Ryan Casey (Naas), Dave Cave (Malone), Mike Cogan (UCC), Liam Corcoran (St. Mary’s College), Bryan Croke (Naas), Josh Cromie (Banbridge), Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley), Stuart Dodington (Malone), Conor Doyle (Naas), Ryan Emerson (Banbridge), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College), Ronan Foley (St. Mary’s College), James French (Highfield), Cronan Gleeson (Old Wesley), Sam Green (Malone), Ben Halliday (Malone), Richie Halpin (St. Mary’s College), Fionn Higgins (Naas), Matthew Hooks (City of Armagh), Frankie Hopkins (Buccaneers), Jack Hughes (City of Armagh), James Humphreys (Banbridge), Aidan Keane (Highfield), Neil Kilpatrick (Banbridge), Steveni Lombard (Buccaneers), Max Lyttle (Banbridge), Rob Lyttle (Banbridge), Mark McGlynn (Malone), Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere), Gareth Milasinovich (Malone), Eoin Monahan (Old Wesley), Declan Moore (Malone), Andrew Morrison (Banbridge), Robert Murphy (Highfield), Dylan Nelson (City of Armagh), Harry Noonan (Old Wesley), Howard Noonan (Old Wesley), Gavin Nugent (Old Belvedere), Darragh O’Callaghan (Old Belvedere), John O’Callaghan (Highfield), Tommy O’Callaghan (Old Wesley), Rian O’Donoghue (UCC), James O’Donovan (Old Wesley), Josh O’Hare (Old Wesley), Joe O’Leary (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Sam O’Sullivan (UCC), Connor Owende (Old Belvedere), Aaron Quirke (UCC), Jack Reidy Walsh (St. Mary’s College), Ariel Robles (Old Belvedere), Aaron Sexton (Malone), Danny Sheahan (UCC), Ross Taylor (City of Armagh), Jack Treanor (City of Armagh), Andrew Willis (City of Armagh)