Live Stream For #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Semi-Finals

It’s an exciting weekend for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division with eight trophy contenders ready for knock-out rugby on Saturday.

There are 5pm kick-offs for both Women’s Division semi-finals on Saturday. Blackrock College host UL Bohemian in Stradbrook while Railway Union have home advantage for their Dublin derby with Old Belvedere at Park Avenue.

The winners of those games will face off in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final on Friday December 9th in Energia Park at 7:45pm, a game which will be broadcast live on TG4.

This Saturday’s semi-final between Blackrock College and UL Bohemian will be streamed live on Irish Rugby’s YouTube channel. The stream is a co-production with The Club Scene Podcast team and is powered by Energia.

There will also be deferred coverage of the Railway Union v Old Belvedere final, with all the action of that game to be published on the Irish Rugby channel post-game.

The best way to enjoy both games is on the touchline and fixture details for all of this weekend’s are below.

Full highlights will also be available of the Conference Semi-Finals featuring Ballincollig (8th) Galwegians (6th), Suttonians (7th) and Wicklow (5th). The Conference final will be played on Saturday December 10th at the home of the highest ranked finalist.

Saturday December 3rd 2022

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Semi-Finals:

Blackrock College v UL Bohemian, Stradbrook, 5pm;

Railway Union v Old Belvedere, Park Avenue, 5pm.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Conference Semi-Finals:

Wicklow v Ballincollig, Ashtown Lane, 5pm

Galwegians v Suttonians, Crowley Park, 5pm

Friday December 9th 2022

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final, Energia Park, 19:45

Saturday December 10th 2022

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Conference Final, TBC