Three-Way Tie In Battle For Division 1A’s Top Try Scorer

Clontarf hooker Dylan Donnellan and Terenure College’s Craig Adams and Adam La Grue are in a three-way tie at the top of the try-scoring charts in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A .

All three players touched down during last weekend’s heavyweight clash at Castle Avenue, with Adams and La Grue both bagging braces to join Donnellan on six tries for the season so far.

As we head towards the Christmas break, Dublin University out-half Aran Egan remains the top flight’s leading points scorer with 94 points. Next up on the list is Ballynahinch’s Greg Hutley who has taken his haul to 68.

Round 7 also saw Ballynahinch centre George Pringle and Trinity’s Ronan Quinn (pictured below) register their fifth tries of the campaign. Clive Ross, who has been captaining Lansdowne of late, doubled his tally to four with a brace against Garryowen.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – TOP SCORERS AFTER ROUND 7:

POINTS –

94 – Aran Egan (Dublin University)

68 – Greg Hutley (Ballynahinch)

60 – Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution)

55 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

49 – Mike Cooke (Shannon)

43 – Caolan Dooley (Terenure College)

42 – Tony Butler (Garryowen)

40 – Evan Cusack (Young Munster)

36 – Peter Hastie (Lansdowne)

34 – Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

33 – Conor Hayes (Young Munster)

31 – Tim Corkery (UCD)

30 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Callum Smith (Terenure College)

25 – George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

20 – Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), James Dillon (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne)

18 – Jack Delaney (Garryowen)

15 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Mark Fleming (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Dan Walsh (Young Munster)

13 – Jack Oliver (Garryowen)

11 – George Coomber (Cork Constitution)

10 – Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Paulo Leleisiuao (Young Munster), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Darragh Murphy (Lansdowne), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Alex O’Grady (UCD), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Conor Phillips (Young Munster), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), James Tarrant (UCD)

9 – Colm Quilligan (Garryowen)

8 – Charlie Tector (Lansdowne)

7 – Chris Cosgrave (UCD), Conor Kearns (Clontarf)

5 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Emmet Burns (UCD), Henry Buttimer (Garryowen), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Matthew Caffrey (Terenure College), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Nick Greene (Garryowen), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Gavin Jones (Dublin University), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Luke Kerr (Cork Constitution), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Sean McCarthy (Shannon), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Jamie McGarry (Shannon), Conor McMenamin (Lansdowne), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Michael Moloney (UCD), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Mark Nicholson (Dublin University), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Ben Popplewell (Lansdowne), Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Darren Ryan (Garryowen), David Ryan (UCD), Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Pa Ryan (Young Munster), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Adam Tuite (Terenure College), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)

2 – Jack Connolly (Lansdowne), Henry McErlean (Terenure College), John O’Sullivan (Shannon)

TRIES –

6 – Craig Adams (Terenure College), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

5 – George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Ronan Quinn (Dublin University)

4 – Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Aaron Cairns (Ballynahinch), Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College), James Dillon (Dublin University), Aran Egan (Dublin University), Colm Hogan (Dublin University), Sean McNulty (Terenure College), JJ O’Neill (Garryowen), Clive Ross (Lansdowne), Michael Silvester (Lansdowne)

3 – Luke Clohessy (Terenure College), Cormac Daly (Clontarf), Colm de Buitléar (Terenure College), Ross Deegan (UCD), Max Dunne (Dublin University), Mark Fleming (UCD), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Jamie Macartney (Ballynahinch), Diarmuid McCormack (Dublin University), Sean O’Brien (UCD), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Dan Walsh (Young Munster)

2 – Alan Bennie (Terenure College), Conall Boomer (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Terenure College), Tony Butler (Garryowen), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon), Jack Delaney (Garryowen), Harry Donnelly (UCD), Caolan Dooley (Terenure College), Sean Galvin (Lansdowne), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen), Conor Hayes (Young Munster), Aran Hehir (Shannon), Greg Higgins (Cork Constitution), Daniel Hurley (Cork Constitution), Mick Kearney (Clontarf), Paulo Leleisiuao (Young Munster), Gus McCarthy (UCD), Tadgh McElroy (Lansdowne), Ben Murphy (Clontarf), Darragh Murphy (Lansdowne), Cian O’Donoghue (Clontarf), Alex O’Grady (UCD), Dylan O’Grady (UCD), Louis O’Reilly (Dublin University), Conor Phillips (Young Munster), Jordan Prenderville (Shannon), James Tarrant (UCD)

1 – Max Abbott (Cork Constitution), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Emmet Burns (UCD), Henry Buttimer (Garryowen), Ruadhan Byron (Dublin University), Matthew Caffrey (Terenure College), Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University), Thomas Connolly (Dublin University), Mike Cooke (Shannon), George Coomber (Cork Constitution), Michael Courtney (Clontarf), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Matt D’Arcy (Clontarf), Conall Doherty (Lansdowne), Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Alan Flannery (Shannon), Nick Greene (Garryowen), Ben Griffin (Clontarf), Jack Harrington (Young Munster), Gerry Hill (UCD), Cian Hurley (Garryowen), Dan Hurley (Shannon), Fergus Jemphrey (Ballynahinch), Gavin Jones (Dublin University), Louis Kahn (Cork Constitution), Johnny Keane (Garryowen), Conor Kearns (Clontarf), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Conor Kelly (Clontarf), Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution), Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Luke Kerr (Cork Constitution), Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat (Cork Constitution), Temi Lasisi (Lansdowne), Donough Lawlor (Lansdowne), Ian Leonard (Cork Constitution), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Angus Lloyd (Clontarf), Jack Matthews (Lansdowne), Zack McCall (Ballynahinch), Sean McCarthy (Shannon), Eoin McCormack (Shannon), Louis McDonough (Dublin University), Jamie McGarry (Shannon), Conor McMenamin (Lansdowne), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Michael Moloney (UCD), Chris Moore (Young Munster), Aidan Moynihan (Cork Constitution), Dan Murphy (Lansdowne), James Murphy (Cork Constitution), Lee Nicholas (Shannon), Mark Nicholson (Dublin University), Tommy O’Hora (Garryowen), Stephen O’Neill (Terenure College), Ben Popplewell (Lansdowne), Colm Quilligan (Garryowen), Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Luke Rigney (Shannon), Darren Ryan (Garryowen), David Ryan (UCD), Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Pa Ryan (Young Munster), Tony Ryan (Clontarf), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University), Callum Smith (Terenure College), Ivan Soroka (Clontarf), Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne), Luke Thompson (Lansdowne), Adam Tuite (Terenure College), Mike Walsh (Lansdowne)