Watch: World Rugby Sevens Series, Dubai Day 1

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series returns to Dubai this weekend, as the world’s best teams battle it out at the iconic Sevens Stadium.

Ireland Men and Ireland Women are both in action during Friday’s Pool stages, as the 2023 Series kicks into gear in the desert.

Ireland Women, captained by Lucy Mulhall, get their season underway against Spain in Pool C of the Dubai 7s at 9am local time/5am Irish time, before going head-to-head with Japan (12.21pm local time/8.21am Irish time) and Fiji (4.13pm local time/12.13pm Irish time) later in the day.

Having opened their 2023 campaign with a seventh place finish in Hong Kong last month, Ireland Men face Spain in their tournament opener on Friday (10.06am local time/6.06am Irish time), before facing Uganda (2.36pm local time/10.36am Irish time) and France (7.35pm local time/3.35pm Irish time).

The 2023 Series promises to be the most competitive and exciting Series to date with more at stake than ever before as the top four ranked Men’s and Women’s teams will earn Olympic qualification for Paris 2024.

You can watch all the action on via the World Rugby Sevens Match Centre here.