‘Your Club Your Country Winners’ Announced For 2022

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced the winners of the ‘Your Club, Your Country’ (YCYC) draw, proudly supported by Energia, with €778,640 raised this year by 150 Clubs.

Following Friday’s draw, over €7.6 million has now been raised for the club game since the YCYC Grand Draw was first introduced in 2011 which provides Clubs with the opportunity to raise much needed funds for the development of the game.

With 10 incredible prizes generously donated by the Irish Rugby family of sponsors, the draw has continued to raise vital funds for clubs. The hard work of volunteers and the unwavering support of club members has given the club game a real boost ahead of the second half of the season.

The winning ticket for first prize, which was a chance to follow the Ireland Rugby team in France for Rugby World Cup 2023, was sold by Cavan RC. Second prize went to Ashbourne RFC and third prize to Old Belvedere RFC. The 10 lucky winners will be contacted directly by the IRFU.

In all, 26 clubs sold 1,000 or more tickets, raising more than €10,000 each. Coolmine RFC sold the most tickets with Virginia RFC, Loughrea RFC, Clondalkin RFC and Suttonians RFC closing out the Top 5 Clubs (see full list at end of this article).

IRFU President John Robinson said: “The ‘Your Club, Your Country’ initiative, proudly supported by Energia, continues to be really well supported by rugby clubs and the communities around them raising important funds for the grassroots of the game. Now in its 12th year, I would like to thank all those who helped fundraise and donated so generously to this year’s campaign saw over €770,000 raised by 150 Clubs. The IRFU congratulates all of this year’s winners and pledges our ongoing commitment to supporting Club rugby.”

Gary Ryan, Managing Director, Customer Solutions, Energia Group commented: “On behalf of Energia group and as proud sponsors of the Energia AIL, we are thrilled to see yet another huge response to the IRFU’s ‘Your Club, Your Country’ draw. With so many amazing prizes to be won, we wish all entrants the best of luck and look forward to presenting the €5,000 cheque to the winner.”

Michael Collopy, Chair of the IRFU’s Commercial & Marketing Committee added: “Club rugby is the lifeblood of the game in Ireland and it is inspiring to see people continue to support their local rugby club through the ‘Your Club, Your Country’ initiative. I want to congratulate the winners and thank everyone, from the members, supporters and sponsors throughout Ireland, for getting behind this fundraising initiative. By purchasing tickets, you have helped to invest in the future of our grassroots game.”

WINNERS:

Follow the Ireland Rugby Team in France for Rugby World Cup 2023

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Vodafone)

SOLD BY: Cavan RC

Win €5,000

Cheque for €5,000 (Compliments of Energia)

SOLD BY: Ashbourne RC

Italy v Ireland 2023 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Rome with the IRFU Patrons Club

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Canterbury)

SOLD BY: Old Belvedere RFC

Scotland v Ireland 2023 Guinness Six Nations VIP trip to Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Return flights, hotel accommodation, match tickets and spending allowance for two persons (Compliments of Opel)

SOLD BY: Seapoint RC

Experience Business Class Service with Aer Lingus

Transatlantic business class return flights to East Coast routes with Aer Lingus for two persons (Compliments of Aer Lingus)

SOLD BY: Shannon RFC

2023 Galway Races VIP package

Corporate hospitality at the Galway races and overnight hotel accommodation for two persons (Compliments of Guinness)

SOLD BY: Lansdowne FC

Aldi Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €2000 (Compliments of Aldi)

SOLD BY: Listowel RFC

Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort Voucher

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Compliments of Lucozade Sport)

SOLD BY: Kanturk RFC

Elverys Shopping voucher

Voucher to the value of €1,000 (Comliments of Elverys)

SOLD BY: Swords RFC

VIP package to both 2023 Guinness Six Nations matches in Aviva Stadium (Compliments of The Hospitality Partnership)

SOLD BY: Shannon RFC

TOP FUNDRAISING CLUBS: