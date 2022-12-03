UL Bohemians In ‘Bonus Territory’ For #EnergiaAIL Final Four

UL Bohemians head coach Niamh Briggs says her side are in ‘bonus territory’ as they prepare to face Blackrock College in the semi-finals of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division .

The top four rivals face off at Stradbrook at 5pm on Saturday in a game you can watch live on the Irish Rugby YouTube channel:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UL Bohs lead the way in the division’s roll of honour with 13 titles, but have not lifted the trophy since 2018 and have very much looked a team in transition this year.

It took a hard-fought 13-7 win over Galwegians on the last day of the regular season to secure their semi-final berth.

“We’re talking about trying to build our own squad ethos,” Briggs told Irish Rugby TV. “We decided we’d have a big friends and family day for the last home game of the season. There’s a few that are finishing over the next few weeks – players that have played with Bohs since they were 16 and are in their 30s now.

“Sport doesn’t always give you happy endings – I’m very well aware of that – but I’m also very proud that they dug out for each other to make sure there was a happy ending for those players finishing up.”

The current Ireland Women’s assistant coach added: “We understand where we were in terms of trying to build back a legacy in this club and it’s probably a three or five-year plan.

“It’s not going to happen over 12 months and I’m just incredibly proud for the like of (coaches) Ross and Carol and Tyrone and Hillary who’ve been with me through this.

“We thanked the players afterwards in terms of trusting us with that process. We’re definitely in bonus territory in terms of (the semi-finals) but why don’t we just go and have a crack?”