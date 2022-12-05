EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division finals, which take place at Energia Park next Friday (December 9th).

Blackrock College and Railway Union will contest the Final in a repeat of last season’s clash. ‘Rock topped the table with 9 wins from 9 games and overcame a resurgent UL Bohs in the semi-final to book their place. Defending champions Railway lost only one game in the regular season – to Friday’s opponents – and saw off the challenge of Old Belvedere in the semi final.

Tickets are priced at just €10 with a concession price of €5 for students/OAPs. No booking fees will apply.

URL: https://bit.ly/AILWDFINAL

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Finals:

Friday December 9th –

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final, Blackrock College v Railway Union, Energia Park, 7.45pm

Friday Night Lights in Energia Park promises to be a cracaking game if last season’s final is anything to go by, take a look at the highlights.