Countdown Continues To 2022/23 #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final

The countdown is officially on to another great Energia All-Ireland League All-Ireland Women’s Division Final and the captains of Railway Union and Blackrock College, along with representatives from the IRFU and Energia were on hand for the official launch at Energia Park on Monday.

Tickets for the Energia AIL final are priced at just €10, with a concession price of €5 for students/OAPs. No booking fees will apply.

“These two teams are the best in the Division – the best of our grassroots rugby,” said IRFU President John Robinson. There’s no doubt that they have the skills and the energy to produce a very exciting and pulsating game.”

Energia Sponsorship Manager Lorna Danaher commented: “We’re really delighted to be here in Energia Park and again to be partnering with IRFU and TG4 to air the women’s division final for the second time. It’s going to be a great exhibition on Friday and we’d encourage everyone to either come along or tune in on TG4.”