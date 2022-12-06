Tickets On Sale For Ireland’s Six Nations Matches In Cork

Musgrave Park will host a feast of international rugby in 2023, which kicks off with the Ireland Under-20s defending their title in February and March, and the Ireland Women hosting France and England in April.

The iconic Cork venue proved a happy hunting ground for the Ireland U-20s last season as they won a Grand Slam on home soil in the final game of the U-20 Six Nations Championship.

Richie Murphy’s young side treated the Musgrave Park crowd to some dazzling rugby last season with big wins over Wales and Italy, before the applying the finishing touches against Scotland to seal a memorable Grand Slam.

The Cork crowd also provided a huge welcome to the Ireland Women’s team when they played Italy there last season.

Ireland Women’s head coach Greg McWilliams spoke about the impact of the crowd after the TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash, saying:

The support has been fantastic. The energy is amazing from the crowd, I can’t get over it. For momentum this win is really important and the crowd had a lot to do with that.”

Tickets for all four Under-20 and Women’s Six Nations games in Cork are on sale now.

Ireland Under-20s Tickets:

Friday, February 10

Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 8pm – buy tickets here

Sunday, March 19

Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 5pm – buy tickets here

Ireland Women Tickets:

Saturday, April 1

Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 3.15pm – buy tickets here

Saturday, April 22

Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 1.15pm – buy tickets here