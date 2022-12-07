Culhane Nominated For Young Sportsperson Of The Year

Ireland U20 player James Culhane is one of five emerging stars shortlisted for the RTÉ Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year award after seeing their careers reach new heights in 2022.

He played a a key role in Ireland’s U20 Six Nations Grand Slam and was named Player of the Championship on the back of some hugely impressive performances. Culhane, from Enniskerry in Co. Wicklow, came through DLSP and Blackrock College and plays for UCD, to earn his place in Year 1 of the Leinster Academy on the back of his Ireland U20 form.

In September he was named in the Emerging Ireland squad for the three match Toyota Challenge series in South Africa and came home with an enhanced reputation as he scored two tries against the Currie Cup Champions the Pumas as Ireland recorded a 28-24 win.

The other nominees are Rhasidat Adeleke, Eve McMahon, Israel Olatunde, and Lisa O’Rourke with the winner set to be announced live on RTÉ One on Saturday night, 17 December.