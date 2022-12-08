EnergiaAIL Final Captain’s Comments: Railway Union Hoping To Stand On The Steps Once More

The captains of Blackrock College and Railway Union spoke to media this week about their thoughts on the eagerly-awaited Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final at Energia Park (kick-off 7.45pm).

Niamh Byrne, who led Railway to their breakthrough 2019 title win and last year’s memorable triumph over Blackrock, admits they know what is at stake on Friday night.

“It’s always in the back of your mind,” she told Irish Rugby TV. “We’ve been fortunate to be successful in previous years. We look to perform at a high level so it is always there.

“You know what you want. You know what it’s like to stand on the steps and lift the cup and you’d like to relive that again.”