Friday’s #EnergiaAIL Final A Throw Back To 2021/22 Decider
The 2021/22 Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final was a novel pairing as Blackrock College and Railway Union contested the decider for the first time.
Both clubs are back to fight for top honours this Friday night and there is plenty of anticipation after the quality of last season’s five-try encounter at Energia Park.
Click Here To Purchase Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final Tickets
URL: https://bit.ly/AILWDFINAL
Railway Union were first crowned champions in 2019 but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could only defend their title in 2021/22.
The Sandymount outfit are now chasing a three-in-a-row of league titles, hoping to join the ranks of UL Bohemians, Old Belvedere and Blackrock with hat-tricks on the roll of honour.
Blackrock, for their part, are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2008, as they bid to round off this campaign in the same way they did the very first iteration of the All-Ireland League Women’s Division 30 years ago.
Below are just some of the highlights from the last time the sides met at Energia Park in February:
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION ROLL OF HONOUR:
13 – UL Bohemians
5 – Blackrock College
3 – Old Belvedere
2 – Railway Union
1 – Shannon, Galway Corinthians, Cooke, Old Crescent, Creggs
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION CHAMPIONS:
1992/93: Blackrock College
1993/94: Creggs
1994/95: Blackrock College
1995/96: Blackrock College
1996/97: Blackrock College
1997/98: Old Crescent
1998/99: Cooke
1999/00: Galway Corinthians
2000/01: Shannon
2001/02: UL Bohemians
2002/03: UL Bohemians
2003/04: UL Bohemians
2004/05: UL Bohemians
2005/06: UL Bohemians
2006/07: UL Bohemians
2007/08: Blackrock College
2008/09: UL Bohemians
2009/10: UL Bohemians
2010/11: UL Bohemians
2011/12: UL Bohemians
2012/13: UL Bohemians
2013/14: Old Belvedere
2014/15: Old Belvedere
2015/16: Old Belvedere
2016/17: UL Bohemians
2017/18: UL Bohemians
2018/19: Railway Union
2019/20: Not Completed
2020/21: Not Commenced
2021/22: Railway Union