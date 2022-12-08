Friday’s #EnergiaAIL Final A Throw Back To 2021/22 Decider

The 2021/22 Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final was a novel pairing as Blackrock College and Railway Union contested the decider for the first time.

Both clubs are back to fight for top honours this Friday night and there is plenty of anticipation after the quality of last season’s five-try encounter at Energia Park.

Railway Union were first crowned champions in 2019 but, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, could only defend their title in 2021/22.

The Sandymount outfit are now chasing a three-in-a-row of league titles, hoping to join the ranks of UL Bohemians, Old Belvedere and Blackrock with hat-tricks on the roll of honour.

Blackrock, for their part, are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time since 2008, as they bid to round off this campaign in the same way they did the very first iteration of the All-Ireland League Women’s Division 30 years ago.

Below are just some of the highlights from the last time the sides met at Energia Park in February:

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION ROLL OF HONOUR:

13 – UL Bohemians

5 – Blackrock College

3 – Old Belvedere

2 – Railway Union

1 – Shannon, Galway Corinthians, Cooke, Old Crescent, Creggs

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION CHAMPIONS:

1992/93: Blackrock College

1993/94: Creggs

1994/95: Blackrock College

1995/96: Blackrock College

1996/97: Blackrock College

1997/98: Old Crescent

1998/99: Cooke

1999/00: Galway Corinthians

2000/01: Shannon

2001/02: UL Bohemians

2002/03: UL Bohemians

2003/04: UL Bohemians

2004/05: UL Bohemians

2005/06: UL Bohemians

2006/07: UL Bohemians

2007/08: Blackrock College

2008/09: UL Bohemians

2009/10: UL Bohemians

2010/11: UL Bohemians

2011/12: UL Bohemians

2012/13: UL Bohemians

2013/14: Old Belvedere

2014/15: Old Belvedere

2015/16: Old Belvedere

2016/17: UL Bohemians

2017/18: UL Bohemians

2018/19: Railway Union

2019/20: Not Completed

2020/21: Not Commenced

2021/22: Railway Union