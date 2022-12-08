Ireland Sevens Squads Named For Cape Town

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action on Friday, as the 2023 season rolls into Cape Town.

Coming off the back of last weekend’s superb run to the Dubai Sevens final, Ireland Men will be hoping to round off this pre-Christmas double-header with another positive performance, with James Topping‘s side currently sitting fourth in the World Series standings after three rounds.

Ireland Men claimed their second World Series silver medal in the desert last weekend, and they arrive into Cape Town – the scene of their memorable Rugby World Cup Sevens bronze medal in September – full of confidence. Head Coach Topping has made just one change to his 13-player squad for this weekend with the uncapped Will Goddard called up.

Ireland Men open their Cape Town Sevens campaign against Japan at the iconic Cape Town Stadium on Friday afternoon (3.28pm local time/1.28pm Irish time), before further Pool B clashes against Uruguay (9.51am local time/7.51am Irish time) and Samoa (3.32pm local time/1.32pm Irish time) on Saturday.

Coming off the back of a sixth place finish in their 2023 Series opener in Dubai, Ireland Women will be targeting to push on from last weekend’s quarter-final appearance when they take to the pitch in the Mother City on Friday.

Aiden McNulty has called up Claire Boles for the Cape Town Sevens, with Emily Lane unfortunately ruled out this week through injury.

Ireland Women face Spain first up on Friday (1.28pm local time/11.28am Irish time) and then go head-to-head with host nation South Africa later in the day (6.37pm local time/4.37pm Irish time). They complete their Pool fixtures with a tough game against Series champions Australia on Saturday (1.47pm local time/11.47am Irish time).

You can watch all the World Series action live on the World Rugby Sevens website, there will be updates across Irish Rugby social channels and reports on IrishRugby.ie.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (Cape Town Sevens, Cape Town Stadium, December 9-11, 2022):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (UCD RFC)

Will Goddard (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

IRELAND WOMEN’S SEVENS Squad (Cape Town Sevens, Cape Town Stadium, December 9-11, 2022):

Kathy Baker (Blackrock College RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC)

IRELAND SEVENS Schedule – Cape Town Sevens:

Friday, December 9 –

Ireland Women v Spain, 1.28pm local time/11.28am Irish time

Ireland v Japan, 3.28pm local time/1.28pm Irish time

Ireland Women v South Africa, 6.37pm local time/4.37pm Irish time

Saturday, December 10 –

Ireland Men v Uruguay, 9.51am local time/7.51am Irish time

Ireland Women v Australia, 1.47pm local time/11.47am Irish time

Ireland Men v Samoa, 3.32pm local time/1.32pm Irish time

Saturday, December 11 –