Energia All-Ireland League: Men’s Division 1A Previews

Despite only two Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A fixtures surviving the wintry weather, club rugby fans are still in for a treat as Young Munster’s clash with leaders Terenure College is being live streamed here .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 9:

Saturday, December 10

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CLONTARF (2nd) v GARRYOWEN (10th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWWWLLW; Garryowen: LLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 62; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 7; Garryowen: Points: Tony Butler 42; Tries: JJ O’Neill 4

Preview: It was important for Clontarf to bounce back away to in-form Cork Constitution last week. The defending champions’ first win in three rounds keeps them on track for a home semi-final as we hit the halfway stage of the regular season.

Garryowen now trail Shannon by ten points at the bottom of the table, and are in desperate need of a result. The last time they visited Castle Avenue last January, ‘Tarf hooker Dylan Donnellan crossed for two tries in a 36-7 home win.

Donnellan has also been hard to stop this season, currently sitting on seven tries as the division’s joint-top try scorer. The Light Blues will have to meet the set-piece challenge head on, with big performances needed from Darragh McCarthy, Cian Hurley and Sean Rennison.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 11, 2021: Garryowen 0 Clontarf 17, Dooradoyle; Saturday, January 15, 2022: Clontarf 36 Garryowen 7, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (5th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (1st), Tom Clifford Park, 4.45pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: LWWLLWWW; Terenure College: WWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Evan Cusack 47; Tries: Dan Walsh 5; Terenure College: Points: Caolan Dooley 56; Tries: Craig Adams, Adam La Grue 6 each

Preview: Academy youngster Fionn Gibbons joins Munster’s Dan Goggin in a powerful centre pairing for Young Munster’s live-streamed encounter with table toppers Terenure College, who are chasing their ninth straight victory.

Jack Lyons and Eoin O’Connor also return to the starting XV, while Munster hooker Chris Moore is added to the bench. Terenure lost 19-7 at Greenfields in October of last year, with match winner Evan Cusack kicking 14 points for the Cookies.

On current form though, ‘Nure look a real handful. They welcome back out-half Callum Smith in an otherwise unchanged line-up. The returning Jordan Coghlan and Leinster Academy hooker John McKee are two notable inclusions on the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 16, 2021: Young Munster 19 Terenure College 7, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, March 26, 2022: Terenure College 18 Young Munster 12, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

Matches Postponed:

BALLYNAHINCH v UCD

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY v CORK CONSTITUTION

LANSDOWNE v SHANNON