EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final: What You Need To Know

Blackrock College take on Railway Union in tonight’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final. Here are some of the key things you need to know about the title decider.

Where?

Energia Park, Donnybrook.

When?

Friday, December 9, kick-off 7.45pm.

Tickets:

Student and OAP tickets cost €5, with adult tickets costing €10.

Tickets must be purchased online via the Leinster Rugby ticket portal. There will be no cash accepted at the turnstiles at Energia Park.

To purchase tickets go to: URL: https://bit.ly/AILWDFINAL

Broadcast

Live on TG4 and the TG4 Player.

Team News:

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Méabh Deely; Meave Liston, Michelle Claffey (c), Ella Durkan, Anna Doyle; Enya Breen, Tatum Bird; Aoife Moore, Emma Hobbyn, Laura Feely, Eimear Corri, Mairéad Holohan, Dorothy Wall, Meave Óg O’Leary, Hannah O’Connor.

Replacements: Beth Cregan, Christy Haney, Shannon Heapes, Niamh Tester, Ali Coleman, Lisa Mullen, Jackie Shiels, Ciara Scanlan.

Preview Content

#EnergiaAIL Final Preview: Blackrock College v Railway Union

Route To The Final: Blackrock College

Route To The Final: Railway Union

Captain’s Comments: Blackrock College

Captain’s Comments: Railway Union

Throwback To 2021/22 Final

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Scoring Charts

Match Officials

Referee: Padraic Reidy (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Colm Roche (IRFU); Assistant Referee 2: Katie Byrne (IRFU)

Television Match Official: Mark Patton (IRFU)