#EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final: What You Need To Know
Blackrock College take on Railway Union in tonight’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final. Here are some of the key things you need to know about the title decider.
Where?
Energia Park, Donnybrook.
When?
Friday, December 9, kick-off 7.45pm.
Tickets:
Student and OAP tickets cost €5, with adult tickets costing €10.
Tickets must be purchased online via the Leinster Rugby ticket portal. There will be no cash accepted at the turnstiles at Energia Park.
To purchase tickets go to: URL: https://bit.ly/AILWDFINAL
Broadcast
Live on TG4 and the TG4 Player.
Team News:
BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Méabh Deely; Meave Liston, Michelle Claffey (c), Ella Durkan, Anna Doyle; Enya Breen, Tatum Bird; Aoife Moore, Emma Hobbyn, Laura Feely, Eimear Corri, Mairéad Holohan, Dorothy Wall, Meave Óg O’Leary, Hannah O’Connor.
Replacements: Beth Cregan, Christy Haney, Shannon Heapes, Niamh Tester, Ali Coleman, Lisa Mullen, Jackie Shiels, Ciara Scanlan.
Match Officials
Referee: Padraic Reidy (IRFU)
Assistant Referee 1: Colm Roche (IRFU); Assistant Referee 2: Katie Byrne (IRFU)
Television Match Official: Mark Patton (IRFU)