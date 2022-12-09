Jump to main content

News

9th December 2022 15:57

By Editor

New Date For #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final

The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final between Blackrock College and Railway Union has been rescheduled for 2pm next Saturday, December 17, at Energia Park.

Following today’s postponement, both team have been informed of the re-fixed date and the match be televised live on TG4, again subject to the weather.

Tickets purchased for the original game remain valid for next week’s final.

Click Here To Purchase Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final Tickets

Meanwhile, the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Conference final between Wicklow and Galwegians, which is scheduled for tomorrow at Ashtown Lane (kick-off 4pm), remains unchanged.

