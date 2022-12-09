New Date For #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final

The Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final between Blackrock College and Railway Union has been rescheduled for 2pm next Saturday, December 17, at Energia Park.

Following today’s postponement, both team have been informed of the re-fixed date and the match be televised live on TG4, again subject to the weather.

Tickets purchased for the original game remain valid for next week’s final.

Meanwhile, the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Conference final between Wicklow and Galwegians, which is scheduled for tomorrow at Ashtown Lane (kick-off 4pm), remains unchanged.

The match is due to take place as scheduled and can be viewed here: