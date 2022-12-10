Disruptions To #EnergiaAIL Fixtures

Hazardous weather conditions and unplayable pitches have caused a number of disruptions to this weekend’s Energia All-Ireland League action.

It forced the postponed of last night’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final, and a number of today’s matches in the Men’s Divisions have also been called off.

The reserve weekend for postponed Men’s Division games is next Saturday (December 17). Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S CONFERENCE FINAL:

Wicklow v Galwegians, Ashtown Lane, 4pm

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS:

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

DIVISION 1A:

Ballynahinch v UCD – POSTPONED

Clontarf v Garryowen, Castle Avenue

Dublin University v Cork Constitution – POSTPONED

Lansdowne v Shannon – POSTPONED

Young Munster v Terenure College, Tom Clifford Park, 4.45pm

DIVISION 1B:

Banbridge v Old Wesley – POSTPONED

Malone v City Of Armagh – POSTPONED

Naas v Buccaneers, Tullow RFC

St. Mary’s College v Highfield – POSTPONED

UCC v Old Belvedere – POSTPONED

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena v Queen’s University – POSTPONED

Cashel v Blackrock College – POSTPONED

Dolphin v Old Crescent, Musgrave Park

Nenagh Ormond v Navan – POSTPONED

UL Bohemians v MU Barnhall – POSTPONED

DIVISION 2B:

Sligo v Galway Corinthians, Hamilton Park, 2pm

Belfast Harlequins v Malahide – POSTPONED

Galwegians v Enniscorthy, Crowley Park

Greystones v Wanderers, Dr Hickey Park

Rainey Old Boys v Dungannon – POSTPONED

DIVISION 2C:

Clonmel v Sunday’s Well, CBS High School Clonmel

Midleton v Bruff – POSTPONED

Omagh Academicals v Instonians, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries v Bangor, Holmpatrick

Tullamore v Ballina – POSTPONED