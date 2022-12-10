Disruptions To #EnergiaAIL Fixtures
Hazardous weather conditions and unplayable pitches have caused a number of disruptions to this weekend’s Energia All-Ireland League action.
It forced the postponed of last night’s Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final, and a number of today’s matches in the Men’s Divisions have also been called off.
The reserve weekend for postponed Men’s Division games is next Saturday (December 17). Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S CONFERENCE FINAL:
Wicklow v Galwegians, Ashtown Lane, 4pm
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS:
Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –
DIVISION 1A:
Ballynahinch v UCD – POSTPONED
Clontarf v Garryowen, Castle Avenue
Dublin University v Cork Constitution – POSTPONED
Lansdowne v Shannon – POSTPONED
Young Munster v Terenure College, Tom Clifford Park, 4.45pm
DIVISION 1B:
Banbridge v Old Wesley – POSTPONED
Malone v City Of Armagh – POSTPONED
Naas v Buccaneers, Tullow RFC
St. Mary’s College v Highfield – POSTPONED
UCC v Old Belvedere – POSTPONED
DIVISION 2A:
Ballymena v Queen’s University – POSTPONED
Cashel v Blackrock College – POSTPONED
Dolphin v Old Crescent, Musgrave Park
Nenagh Ormond v Navan – POSTPONED
UL Bohemians v MU Barnhall – POSTPONED
DIVISION 2B:
Sligo v Galway Corinthians, Hamilton Park, 2pm
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide – POSTPONED
Galwegians v Enniscorthy, Crowley Park
Greystones v Wanderers, Dr Hickey Park
Rainey Old Boys v Dungannon – POSTPONED
DIVISION 2C:
Clonmel v Sunday’s Well, CBS High School Clonmel
Midleton v Bruff – POSTPONED
Omagh Academicals v Instonians, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields
Skerries v Bangor, Holmpatrick
Tullamore v Ballina – POSTPONED