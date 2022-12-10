Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 9 Results Round-Up

Greystones and Instonians completed the first half of the season with a perfect nine wins out of nine, but Terenure College and Buccaneers, the respective leaders in the top two divisions, were both beaten in the final round before Christmas.

A number of today’s matches in the Energia All-Ireland League were called off due to the hazardous weather conditions around the country.

The reserve weekend for postponed Men’s Division games is next Saturday (December 17). Fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 9:

Saturday, December 10 –

DIVISION 1A:

CLONTARF 36 GARRYOWEN 10, Castle Avenue 4G pitch

Scorers: Clontarf: Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2, Penalty try, Hugh Cooney, Matt D’Arcy, Ben Murphy; Cons: Conor Kelly 2, Pen try con

Garryowen: Try: Johnny Keane; Con: Jack Delaney; Pen: Jack Delaney

HT: Clontarf 12 Garryowen 10

CLONTARF: Tadhg Bird; Seni Reilly Ashiru, Michael Courtney, Matt D’Arcy (capt), Hugh Cooney; Conor Kelly, Ben Murphy; Darragh Bolger, Dylan Donnellan, Ben Griffin, Brian Deeny, Mick Kearney, Cormac Daly, JJ O’Dea, Tony Ryan.

Replacements: Barry Gray, Ivan Soroka, Ed Kelly, Angus Lloyd, Aitzol Arenzana King, Paul Deeny.

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston (capt); Henry Buttimer, Liam Coombes, JJ O’Neill, Jamie Shanahan; Jack Delaney, Evan Maher; Ben O’Sullivan, Larry Kelly, Darragh McCarthy, Scott Leahy, Brian Gleeson, Rhys O’Malley, Johnny Keane, Kieran Roche.

Replacements: Dean Fanning, Dan Geoghegan, Mikey Sheahan, Matt Sheehan, Colm Quilligan.

YOUNG MUNSTER 24 TERENURE COLLEGE 18, Tom Clifford Park

Scorers: Young Munster: Tries: Dan Walsh, Paulo Leleisiuao, Shay McCarthy; Cons: Evan Cusack 3; Pen: Evan Cusack

Terenure College: Tries: Craig Adams, Luke Clohessy; Con: Caolan Dooley; Pens: Caolan Dooley 2

HT: Young Munster 3 Terenure College 12

YOUNG MUNSTER: Shay McCarthy; Conor Hayes, Fionn Gibbons, Dan Goggin, Conor Phillips; Evan Cusack, Adam Maher; David Begley, Dan Walsh, Conor Bartley, Tom Goggin, Eoin O’Connor, Alan Kennedy (capt), Ronan O’Sullivan, Bailey Faloon.

Replacements: Chris Moore, George Jacobs, Paulo Leleisiuao, Sean Rigney, Donnchadh O’Callaghan, Harry Fleming.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Stephen O’Neill, Colm de Buitléar, Caolan Dooley, Craig Adams; Callum Smith, Alan Bennie; Marcus Hannan, Sean McNulty, Adam Tuite, Harrison Brewer (capt), Mick Melia, Adam Melia, Luke Clohessy, Conall Boomer.

Replacements: John McKee, Andy Keating, Mike Murphy, Jordan Coghlan, James Thornton, Sam Coghlan Murray.

BALLYNAHINCH v UCD – Postponed

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY v CORK CONSTITUTION – Postponed

LANSDOWNE v SHANNON – Postponed

DIVISION 1B:

NAAS 24 BUCCANEERS 21, Tullow RFC

Scorers: Naas: Tries: Charlie Sheridan, Donal Conroy; Con: Sam Cahill; Pens: Sam Cahill 3, Craig Ronaldson

Buccaneers: Tries: Cian McCann, Sean O’Connell, Josh O’Connor; Cons: Michael Hanley 3

HT: Naas 16 Buccaneers 7

NAAS: Fionn Higgins; Donal Conroy, Charlie Sheridan, Henry Smith, Sam Cahill; Bryan Croke, Oscar Cawley; Jack Barry, Tadhg Dooley, Adam Coyle, Paul Monahan (capt), Patrick O’Flaherty, Mark Dennis, Will O’Brien, Eoin Walsh.

Replacements: Nato Kiripati, Jack Coyle, David Benn, Cillian Dempsey, Craig Ronaldson, Matt Stapleton.

BUCCANEERS: Michael Hanley; Josh O’Connor, Shane Layden, Stephen Mannion, Saul O’Carroll; Harry West, Will Reilly; James Kelly, Steveni Lombard, Martin Staunton (capt), Ruairi Byrne, Danny Qualter, Sean O’Connell, Cian McCann, Ciaran Booth.

Replacements: Oisin Dolan, Cedric Fokam, Fionn McDonnell, Rory O’Connor, Tom Shine, Orrin Burgess.

BANBRIDGE v OLD WESLEY – Postponed

MALONE v CITY OF ARMAGH – Postponed

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE v HIGHFIELD – Postponed

UCC v OLD BELVEDERE – Postponed

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena v Queen’s University – Postponed

Cashel v Blackrock College – Postponed

Dolphin 28 Old Crescent 31, Musgrave Park

Nenagh Ormond v Navan – Postponed

UL Bohemians v MU Barnhall – Postponed

DIVISION 2B:

Sligo 7 Galway Corinthians 24, Hamilton Park

Belfast Harlequins v Malahide – Postponed

Galwegians 41 Enniscorthy 18, Crowley Park

Greystones 20 Wanderers 19, Dr Hickey Park

Rainey Old Boys v Dungannon – Postponed

DIVISION 2C:

Clonmel 26 Sunday’s Well 5, CBS High School Clonmel

Midleton v Bruff – Postponed

Omagh Academicals 15 Instonians 42, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries 27 Bangor 20, Holmpatrick

Tullamore v Ballina – Postponed