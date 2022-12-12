Countdown Continues To #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division Final

The countdown is continuing to another great Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division final, as Blackrock College and reigning champions Railway Union prepare to meet for the second year running.

Captains Michelle Claffey (Blackrock) and Niamh Byrne (Railway), along with representatives from the IRFU and sponsors Energia, were on hand for the official launch at Energia Park last week.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL:

Saturday, December 17 –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (1st) v RAILWAY UNION (2nd), Energia Park, 2pm (live TG4/TG4 Player)

Tickets for the Energia AIL final are priced at just €10, with a concession price of €5 for students/OAPs. No booking fees will apply.

“These two teams are the best in the division – the best of our grassroots rugby,” said IRFU President John Robinson.

“There’s no doubt that they have the skills and the energy to produce a very exciting and pulsating game.”

Energia Sponsorship Manager Lorna Danaher commented: “We’re really delighted to be here in Energia Park and again to be partnering with IRFU and TG4 to air the Women’s Division final for the second time.

“It’s going to be a great exhibition of rugby on Friday night, and we’d encourage everyone to either come along or tune in on TG4.”