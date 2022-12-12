EnergiaAIL Men’s Division Round 8 Games Refixed

Fixtures have been reconfirmed for postponed games from Round 8 Men’s Division Games in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s. 16 game were called off in total that weekend due to adverse weather conditions, including the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final.

Men’s Division Games which could not be refixed for the competitions’ reserve weekend of December 17th will instead take place on Saturday January 7th 2023.

Refixed games are as follows.

Saturday December 17th 2022

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL:

Blackrock College v Railway Union, Energia Park, 2pm – TICKETS

MEN’S DIVISION 1A:

Lansdowne v Shannon, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

MEN’S DIVISION 1B:

Banbridge v Old Wesley, Rifle Park

Malone v City Of Armagh, Gibson Park

St. Mary’s College v Highfield, Templeville Road

UCC v Old Belvedere, The Mardyke, 4:30pm

MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena v Queen’s University, Eaton Park

Nenagh Ormond v Navan, New Ormond Park

MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park

Rainey OB v Dungannon, Hatrick Park

MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Tullamore v Ballina, Spollanstown

Saturday January 7th 2023

MEN’S DIVISION 1A:

Ballynahinch v UCD, Ballymacarn Park

Dublin University v Cork Constitution, College Park

MEN’S DIVISION 2A:

Cashel v Blackrock College, Spafield

UL Bohemian v Barnhall, Annacotty

MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park