#EnergiaAIL Men’s Division Round 8 Games Refixed
Fixtures have been reconfirmed for postponed games from Round 8 Men’s Division Games in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s. 16 game were called off in total that weekend due to adverse weather conditions, including the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Final.
Men’s Division Games which could not be refixed for the competitions’ reserve weekend of December 17th will instead take place on Saturday January 7th 2023.
Refixed games are as follows.
Saturday December 17th 2022
Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –
WOMEN’S DIVISION FINAL:
Blackrock College v Railway Union, Energia Park, 2pm – TICKETS
MEN’S DIVISION 1A:
Lansdowne v Shannon, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch
MEN’S DIVISION 1B:
Banbridge v Old Wesley, Rifle Park
Malone v City Of Armagh, Gibson Park
St. Mary’s College v Highfield, Templeville Road
UCC v Old Belvedere, The Mardyke, 4:30pm
MEN’S DIVISION 2A:
Ballymena v Queen’s University, Eaton Park
Nenagh Ormond v Navan, New Ormond Park
MEN’S DIVISION 2B:
Belfast Harlequins v Malahide, Deramore Park
Rainey OB v Dungannon, Hatrick Park
MEN’S DIVISION 2C:
Tullamore v Ballina, Spollanstown
Saturday January 7th 2023
MEN’S DIVISION 1A:
Ballynahinch v UCD, Ballymacarn Park
Dublin University v Cork Constitution, College Park
MEN’S DIVISION 2A:
Cashel v Blackrock College, Spafield
UL Bohemian v Barnhall, Annacotty
MEN’S DIVISION 2C:
Midleton v Bruff, Towns Park