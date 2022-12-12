PwC Ireland Underage Squads to Gather for Christmas Camps

Ireland’s Male underage squads, sponsored by PwC, will gather at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre between the 28-30 th December for the second set of preparation camps to be held this season.

The squads previously assembled in early November for camps with the Ireland U18 Clubs squad travelling to Rome winning impressively 43-10 against their Italian counterparts. Try scorers from that game Ambrose Bamber, Connor Fahy and Arann Platt are retained in the U18 Clubs and Schools squad for this camp.

Paidi Farrell who scored a brace against the Italians in November has been selected in the Ireland U18 Schools squad for this camp. Also included in the Ireland U18 Schools squad is St Munchin’s College Matt Te Pou son of the former Tongan international of the same name.

Included in the Ireland U19 squad is Sean Edogbo, younger brother of Edwin who has had a breakthrough season with Munster this year and Jack Murphy, the younger brother of Leinster Academy scrum-half Ben who featured twice for Emerging Ireland in the Toyota Challenge earlier this year.

The squads will have a number of pitch sessions across the three-day camp culminating in in-house matches between the various squads.

In the spring of 2023, the squads will compete on the international stage with the U19s twice taking on their French counterparts, the Ireland U18s squad will compete in the U18s Six Nations Festival and the U18’s Clubs and Schools squad will play two international fixtures over the Easter break.

Ireland’s female U18 squad will be selected following two rounds of interprovincial games in February. The squad will then have three camps before competing in the U18 Women Six Nations Festival during the Easter break.

Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad

Ambrose Bamber (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Cian Brady (Connacht/Coláiste an Eachréidh/Monivea RFC)

Peter Burgess (Leinster/Tullow Community School/Tullow RFC)

Fionn Casserly (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

Tom Coughlan (Munster/Presentation Brothers Cork)

Billy Corrigan (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

Thomas Dougan (Ulster/Royal School Armagh)

Andrew Doyle (Leinster/Ardscoil Na Trionoide/Athy RFC)

Connor Fahy (Leinster/Good Counsel College/Wexford Wanderers RFC)

Tomas Farthing (Connacht/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire Galway/Corinthians RFC)

Harry Gleeson (Munster/Glenstal Abbey School)

Charlie Griffin (IQ Rugby/Harrow School)

Finian Murray (Connacht/Holy Rosary College/Monivea RFC)

Luke Ingle (Leinster/St Fintan’s High School/Suttonians RFC)

Todd Lawlor (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Clark Logan (Ulster/Coleraine Grammar School)

Tom McAllister (Ulster/Ballyclare High School)

Harry McKeown (Ulster/Sullivan Upper School)

Oisin Minogue (Munster/St Munchin’s College)

Charlie Molony (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Michael O’Donovan (Munster/Bantry Community College/Bantry Bay RFC)

Arann Platt (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Sean Rohan (Connacht/CBS Roscommon/Buccaneers RFC)

Jack Ryan (Munster/Rockwell College)

Eoghan Smyth (Munster/Midleton College/Midleton RFC)

Johnny Scott (Ulster/Dromore High School)

Alex Usuanov (Leinster/Belvedere College SJ)

Bryan Walsh (Connacht/Colaiste Einde Galway/Corinthians RFC)

Adam Watchorn (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

Ireland U18 Schools Squad

David Armstrong (Ulster/Methodist College)

Emmett Calvey (Munster/Ard Scoil Ris)

Riain Coogan (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Andrew Cosgrave (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Paidi Farrell (Leinster/St. Mary’s Edenderry/Tullamore RFC)

Mark Fitzgerald (Munster/Crescent College Comprehensive)

Michael Foy (Munster/Christian Brothers College)

Casper Gabriel (Leinster/Terenure College)

Dylan Hicks (Munster/Bantry Community College/Bantry Bay RFC)

Eanna McCarthy (Munster/Christian Brothers College)

Ciaran Mangan (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Evan Moynihan (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Alex Mullan (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Tom Murtagh (Leinster/Clongowes Wood College)

Luke Murphy (Munster/Ard Scoil Ris)

Aaron O’Brien (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Jed O’Dwyer (Munster/ Crescent College Comprehensive)

Gene O’Leary Kareem (Munster/Presentation Brothers Cork)

Mahon Ronan (Leinster/St. Mary’s Diocesan Drogheda/Boyne RFC)

Alan Spicer (Leinster/Belvedere College SJ)

Tom Stewart (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Paddy Taylor (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Matthew Te Pou (Munster/St. Munchin’s College)

James White (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

James Wyse (Leinster/Clongowes Wood College)

Mikey Yarr (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Ireland U19 Squad

Theo Bishop (IQ Rugby/Hartpury College)

Jacob Boyd (Ulster/RBAI)

Tadhg Brophy (Leinster/Newbridge College)

Oliver Coffey (Leinster/Blackrock College)

Michael Colreavy (Leinster/Blackrock College)

David Colbert (Leinster/Dublin University FC)

Sean Condon (Munster/UCC)

Wilhelm de Klerk (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Sean Edogbo (Munster/UCC RFC)

Jules Fenelon (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Max Flynn (Connacht/Cistercian College Roscrea)

Sean Fox (Connacht/Corinthians RFC)

Jarlath Gleeson (IQ Rugby/London Irish)

Ethan Graham (Ulster/Ballynahinch RFC)

Sean Hopkins (Connacht/St Muredach’s College/Ballina RFC)

Ben Howard (Leinster/St Michael’s College)

Lucas Kenny (Uster/Campbell College)

Tom Larke (Leinster/St. Columbas College/Old Wesley RFC)

Mark Lee (Ulster/Rainey Old Boys RFC)

Flynn Longstaff (Ulster/Campbell College)

James McKillop (Ulster/Foyle College)

Hugo McLaughlin (Leinster/Gonzaga College)

Jack Murphy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

Sean Naughton (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

Luke O’Connor (Leinster/Lansdowne FC)

Jake O’Riordan (Munster/St. Munchin’s College)

Oisin Pepper (Munster/St. Munchin’s College)

Stephen Smyth (Leinster/Kilkenny College)

Zac Solomon (Ulster/Belfast Harlequins RFC)

Andrew Sparrow (Leinster/St Mary’s College)

Josh Stevens (Ulster/Methodist College)

Finn Treacy (Leinster/Presentation College Bray)

Henry Walker (IQ Rugby/Hartpury College)

Bryn Ward (Ulster/RBAI)

Paul Wilson (Leinster/Gonzaga College)

Richard Whelan (Leinster/Cistercian College Roscrea)