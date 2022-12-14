Cronin: Cold, Snow, An Early Start – It Just Felt Special For Everyone

We caught up with Railway’s long-serving director of rugby and head coach John Cronin to talk about how they ‘let the balloon pop’ following last week’s postponement, and how a snowy Sunday morning training session left a lasting impression.

Cronin is stepping down from his roles at the end of the season, and he spoke about the talented coaches who will succeed him, and his hopes for a stronger All-Ireland League and better support for female coaches.

IrishRugby.ie: What were some of the highlights for you during the regular season, in terms of Railway’s performances and areas of your game that improved across the campaign?

John Cronin: It’s been an evolution of our game-plan from last season. We’ve lost Amanda (McQuade), Kate (McCarthy), Murph (Emma Murphy) and Anna (McGann) to injury, Siobhan (McCarthy) and Grace (Moore) to England, and have been missing Katie (O’Dwyer), Bolesy (Claire Boles) and Dee (Roberts) for much of the season.

That’s nine international quality forwards missing from last February, so we’ve had to evolve.

We develop a game-plan to suit the athletes we have at any time and continue to play winning rugby. In many ways, we are a better and more rounded side than last year.

IR: How do you approach this week in terms of preparation, gearing the players up to go again after the postponement?

JC: There was a big build-up towards last Friday night and the players were really up for it. They were hyper with a lot of unspent energy, so we felt we had to let that balloon pop.

We all met for some food and drinks last Friday night, enjoyed each other’s company and got it out of our system. We regrouped early Sunday morning for a gym and pitch session and started the build up again.

IR: What is the situation with the Ireland Sevens players returning from Cape Town – will some of them be available for Saturday’s final?

JC: I spoke to (Ireland Women’s Sevens coach) Aiden (McNulty) briefly on Tuesday and I think there will be some released to us. They’ll be keen to play, as they always are, but neither will they have any expectation to be selected given they haven’t been training.

They know the quality of their team-mates and we’re confident as a group in the squad we’ve selected to represent us. Cohesion is one of the most important things to us and it’s hard to get that if you haven’t been training and playing, regardless of how good an individual athlete may be.

There may be an opportunity, as we’ve some doubts and late fitness tests to do. We’ll discuss with Aiden, our players in the Sevens programme, and our team leaders, and we’ll come to the right call between us.

IR: Carmen Rodera and Emerson Allen, amongst others, have come in and added well to the squad. You must be pleased with their contributions, and any others you want to highlight?

JC: We’ve a great relationship with Rob (Cain, USA coach), Juan (González, Spanish coach) and Jack Hanratty and Kevin Rouet (Canada Sevens & 15s coaches) and they look to place athletes in our programme every year.

We’re recognised as having a programme that compares with any around the world and is one that has repeatedly successfully developed athletes.

The All-Ireland League has regular games and not a huge amount of travel, which should not be underestimated in international terms. With the right leadership, support, structures and ambition, we could have a domestic league that would compare with the Premiership in England.

We have many natural advantages that they do not, if we would make the most of them. Emerson, Carmen and Dani (Franada) have been excellent additions to the squad. We benefit from their views, their experience, their way of playing as much as they benefit from playing with us.

IR: The changes in the coaching structure at the club this year – how do you think Larissa Muldoon and Lindsay Peat have done? Lindsay is still making a big impact as a player too?

JC: Larissa is the most promising young female coach in the country. She’s phenomenal in all she does and our job is to support her in her coaching journey.

I spoke to Lindsay after she retired from international rugby and said she would now have an Indian summer. We have access to her full-time and she’s able to work with our coaching team. She has gone from conceding 3.8 penalties per game, when she was with Ireland, to 0.8 penalties per game. She’s our second highest in turnovers won and is joint-second highest try scorer in the league.

She is literally a different player, her game understanding has massively improved, and she is playing the best rugby of her career. I’ve told her that her final act isn’t done yet.

If she keeps improving as she is, a year before the 2025 Rugby World Cup, she should declare herself available for selection. She will play her greatest rugby in that World Cup. That’s the final act for Lindsay Peat.

IR: I know you mightn’t want to talk about yourself, but was this a succession plan as such as I read you’re stepping down as Railway’s director of rugby and head coach?

JC: It is. This is a transition year, with Lari, Lindsay and Mike South coming in. I’ll transition out fully at the end of the season, and we’ll bring in one or two more coaches to the overall coaching team.

I’ll miss it for sure. I’ve coached the club from when we started in Leinster Division 4 all the way to AIL. It’s been a great journey and I have the privilege of getting to work with fabulous people. But with work commitments, I can’t give what these athletes need or match the level they put in.

There’s so much untapped potential for Women’s rugby in Ireland and anything we’ve done is replicable in any of the major population centres where young people study and work. If you support female athletes properly, they’ll respond.

IR: You’ve given so much to the club and the AIL and I know you won’t want this to be about you, but what would it mean personally for Railway to win on Saturday and do the three-in-a-row?

JC: Nothing. Anyone who knows me will tell you it means zero to me personally. A three-in-a-row hasn’t even crossed my mind. The game is the game, it never ends, and there’s another game coming along a few weeks after this.

The goal is to keep getting better and to grow as people. Some years we win, some years we don’t and neither makes us good or bad people, or good or bad athletes or coaches. The point is to enjoy the journey with the people on our journey with us.

For example, last Sunday morning was probably one of the most enjoyable training sessions we’ve ever had. Cold, snow and an early start but it just felt special for everyone. It’s hard to explain but was apparent to all who were there.

IR: What have you made of Blackrock this season and how they have bounced back from losing last season’s final?

JC: Blackrock have been excellent this season, they are a great team and obviously have a point to prove. It’s been a long time since they won this league and some of their players, who’ve been great servants of the game, are coming to the end of their careers and I’m sure they’ll be super motivated to finally win it.

I know Philip (Doyle) has said despite coaching two international sides, winning a Grand Slam and getting to a World Cup semi-final, this is something that he’s never won and he wants to retire winning one.

I’ll be delighted for them if they do do it, as they are good people and their players and coaches have given a huge amount to the game and we need these rivalries and competition.

We’ll not be giving anything up easily though. We’re there to win it, we know how to do it, we’ve done it repeatedly and we are confident in our ability to do it again.

Something I always repeat to the players is that the goal is to make a home semi-final and that knockout rugby is different. Leagues are won in knockout games, not in mid-season games.

IR: Blackrock also have Katie Fitzhenry involved as a coach this season. It’s important for the Women’s AIL to have women in coaching roles, gaining experience and shining the spotlight on female coaching talent?

JC: I’ve been vocal on this and it’s wider than AIL. We need a proper women’s rugby coach pathway, we need to implement minimum operating standards at both AIL and provincial Division 1 leagues, and we need to have real support for women’s rugby coaches.

The last 10 years of national coaches at both Sevens and 15s have come from outside the women’s game and this is to the detriment of the athletes. Coaching women and women’s rugby is very different in so many ways and we can’t be learning this on the job at national level.

How do we incentivise good coaches to get involved in women’s rugby if there is no pathway or no support? This is a priority, given the recent report found over half of women’s players thought coaching was inadequate, and 60% said there was no clear pathway.

IR: Having conceded those three first half tries to Old Belvedere in the semi-final, you will be eager to make a strong start on Saturday? How did you turn things around in the second half against ‘Belvo?

JC: We made three relatively simple tactical errors against ‘Belvo and they punished us with three tries. They are a good side and a coming side. I was never concerned about turning it around and neither were the players.

There was no panic, we had faith in each other and faith in our game-plan. We scored 29 unanswered points, whilst still being unsatisfied with some of our tactical selections whilst scoring those, so we know we can do it.

Obviously, it would be preferable to not give someone a 19-point start but we feel if we play to our ability, we can beat any side.

IR: Are you expecting a similar game to last February’s decider, and what did you learn from the recent defeat to Blackrock?

JC: It’ll be a different game in many ways. There’s so many changes on both sides. Between England, injury and Sevens, we have 10 changes in our matchday 23. It’ll be different conditions and there is additional history between the sides.

We learned an awful lot from our recent loss to ‘Rock. Sometimes you need games like that, a game of no real consequence that really causes coaches and athletes to examine themselves, challenge each other and keep each other honest.

Whilst we learned a lot about them, we learned even more about ourselves. Seldom is much learned in victory. We had it last year.

They beat us at home then too but we won the two knockout games that counted. I’m sure that will be in the back of their minds too.