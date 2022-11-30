Ireland Sevens Squads Train In Dubai

The Ireland Sevens squads, sponsored by TritonLake, have been hard at work in the desert sun this week as they prep for a return to HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series action in Dubai.

After touching down in Dubai on Monday, the squads were straight down to business with pitch and gym sessions to kick-start the week, before enjoying a down day on Wednesday. Both teams will complete their Captain’s Run on Thursday before the Pool action kicks off at The Sevens Stadium on Friday.

Ireland Men opened their 2023 Series with a seventh place finish in Hong Kong last month, while Dubai represents the start of the new campaign for Ireland Women.

The 2023 Series promises to be the most competitive and exciting Series to date with more at stake than ever before as the top four ranked Men’s and Women’s teams will earn Olympic qualification for Paris 2024.

Ireland Women open the Dubai tournament on Friday morning when they go head-to-head with Spain (9am local time/5am Irish time), before Ireland Men face the same opposition in their Pool opener at 10.06am local time/6.06am Irish time. You can watch all the action on the World Rugby Sevens site here.

Check out some of the best training photos from Dubai below.