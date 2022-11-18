Australia Bring A Different Level Of Threats Across The Park – Catt

Assistant Coach Mike Catt spoke to the media Friday as Ireland put their final preparations in place at Captain’s Run. Catt said that the squad are well aware that other teams want to knock Ireland at home as the number one ranked team in the world,

“I think that’s the challenge that we’ve got. We know teams are going to come here and want to beat us. It’s crucial that we focus on ourselves and put in a valid performance that we believe that we can get to. It’s a great opportunity for the guys taking the field tomorrow night to put ina performance to be proud of.”

“Australia play some exceptionally good rugby and they’ve been unfortunate to lose in the last couple of weeks. They’ve picked a really quick side so they will really want to throw the ball around. It is crucial for us to try and stem that.