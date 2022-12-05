Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 8 Highlights

Reigning champions Clontarf have climbed back into the top two of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A, while UCD struck late to edge out Lansdowne and move out of the bottom two.

The top flight’s penultimate round before Christmas produced three bonus point wins for away teams, a humdinger of a top of the table clash at Lakelands Park, and an exciting battle at Belfield for the Sutherland Cup.

One of those road victories was Young Munster’s impressive 29-point triumph over local rivals Shannon under the Thomond Park floodlights. Hooker Dan Walsh touched down twice.

Like Clontarf and UCD, Ballynahinch also bounced back to winning ways. They ran out 28-10 winners over bottom side Garryowen, with George Pringle picking up two tries to take his season’s haul to seven.

CORK CONSTITUTION 22 CLONTARF 29

Clontarf’s mastery of the lineout maul was the difference in their late 29-22 win over Cork Constitution at Temple Hill. Hooker Dylan Donnellan helped himself to his seventh try of the campaign.

GARRYOWEN 10 BALLYNAHINCH 28

Garryowen could not make home advantage count as Ballynahinch, whose four-try salvo included a Ben Moxham effort and a penalty try, won for the first time in three league matches.

TERENURE COLLEGE 23 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 21

It was three tries each between table toppers Terenure College and Dublin University in a tense encounter, which was decided late on by Caolan Dooley’s reliable right boot.

UCD 27 LANSDOWNE 26

UCD were presented with the Sutherland Cup, which is in memory of Peter Sutherland’s father, the great Billy Sutherland, after Alex O’Grady’s thrilling late try saw them pip Lansdowne by a single point.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SHANNON 3 YOUNG MUNSTER 32

Munster’s Conor Phillips and goal-kicking winger Conor Hayes both crossed the whitewash as Young Munster claimed the Limerick derby spoils in convincing fashion.