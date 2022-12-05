Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Semi-Finals Highlights

The Energia All-Ireland Women’s Division season concludes on Friday night, with familiar rivals Blackrock College and Railway Union facing off at Energia Park (kick-off 7.45pm). Tickets are available here, and the game is also live on TG4.

Captain Michelle Claffey scored a 64th-minute match-winning try for Blackrock, who edged out UL Bohemians 13-8 in their semi-final, while Railway Union came from 14 points down to end Old Belvedere’s title hopes.

Reigning champions Railway racked up five tries in a 34-19 victory, including second half scores from Aoife Doyle and Lindsay Peat. Out-half Nikki Caughey kicked nine points from the tee.

Unbeaten so far in 2022/23, Blackrock will be out to avenge their 24-18 defeat in last season’s decider. Ben Martin’s charges overcame Railway 19-17 last month, thanks to first half tries from Anna Doyle, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Méabh Deely.

Highlights of the semi-finals are available to watch below, while a full replay of the Blackrock-UL Bohs live stream, with commentary from Daragh Frawley and Eimear Considine, and extended coverage of Railway’s triumph over Belvedere, which has commentary from Stuart McAvoy, can be viewed here.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 13 UL BOHEMIANS 8

All the scoring came in the second half as a resurgent UL Bohemians team ran a highly-fancied Blackrock College close in an absorbing semi-final at Stradbrook.

RAILWAY UNION 34 OLD BELVEDERE 19

John Cronin’s Railway Union team are just 80 minutes away from a historic All-Ireland League three in-a-row, following a strong second half performance which saw off Old Belvedere’s determined challenge.